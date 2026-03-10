7Artisans’ New Adapter Puts PL Lenses on Most Mirrorless Cameras

Kate Garibaldi

Two metallic camera lens adapters, one silver and one purple with silver, are shown separated and floating above a gray background, displaying their connection points and engraved text.

7Artisans has announced a new PL Mount Adapter Kit designed to bring professional cinema lenses to a range of modern mirrorless camera systems. Priced at $179, the kit allows filmmakers and photographers to mount industry-standard PL lenses to any full-frame mirrorless camera and some APS-C ones.

Buy the 7Artisans PL Lens Adapter Kit 4-in-1 new on B&HBuy the 7Artisans PL Lens Adapter Kit 4-in-1 used on KEH.com

The 7Artisans PL Lens Adapter Kit is built around a central PL mount adapter body paired with interchangeable mounts compatible with Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF mount, and L-Mount cameras. By swapping mounts, users can adapt PL cinema lenses across multiple camera systems, making the kit particularly useful for filmmakers working with mixed camera setups. The most notable missing mount here is Fujifilm X Mount, but there are standalone adapters available for this situation, along with adapters from other companies for adapting PL lenses to Micro Four Thirds and Fujifilm GFX cameras. Nonetheless, 7Artisans’ new adapter covers a very wide range of popular cameras.

Two sets of metal camera lens adapters are shown on a white background. The left set includes a purple mount with three silver rings; the right set has a silver mount with three matching silver rings.

Designed for Cinema Lenses and Professional Workflows

PL mount lenses are widely used in cinema production due to their robust mechanical construction and consistent optical performance. The new adapter from 7Artisans aims to preserve those characteristics while enabling compatibility with mirrorless cameras commonly used in modern video production.

The adapter incorporates a rotating locking mechanism that provides a secure connection between the lens and the camera body. According to the company, the raised handle and anti-slip textured ring allow the locking mechanism to operate smoothly while ensuring the lens remains firmly in place during shooting. The design is intended to support the weight and stability requirements typical of professional cinema lenses.

A close-up of a metallic camera lens adapter with orange arrows showing its rotation mechanism against a dark gradient background. The adapter has text and markings around its body.

A collage shows close-ups of a camera lens adapter, highlighting engraved lock markings, barrel engraving, anti-slip wrench texture, and rear mount with fixing screws.

Precision engineering is another focus of the adapter’s construction. 7Artisans says the adapter maintains accurate flange distance and tight mechanical tolerances, minimizing play between the lens and the camera mount. Maintaining precise alignment is essential when adapting PL lenses, as even small deviations can affect focus accuracy and optical performance.

The PL Mount Adapter Kit includes the main adapter body, interchangeable mounts for E, Z, RF, and L systems, mounting screws, and a hex key for installation. The components are designed for straightforward assembly and quick mount changes depending on the camera system being used.

Beyond cinema production, the adapter may also appeal to photographers and lens collectors who work across multiple camera platforms. By enabling PL lenses to be used on different mirrorless bodies, the adapter offers a flexible way to experiment with high-end cinema optics in both video and still photography workflows.

A collage shows a camera body with different colored lenses—purple, white, and silver—attached. The camera is held in various outdoor settings, highlighting the different lens designs and colors.

Pricing and Availability

The 7Artisans PL Mount Adapter Kit is priced at $179 and available now in silver and purple finish options.

Image credits: 7Artisans

