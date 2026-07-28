Xtra Says It’s in Talks With the FCC About Fines and Potential Bans

Xtra issued a new statement reassuring customers that its existing products will continue to receive full support following recent scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

As PetaPixel recently reported, the statement follows a series of enforcement actions announced by the FCC against eight companies that the agency says failed to respond to inquiries regarding the importation and sale of wireless products.

The companies, which include Xtra Technology, Cogito Tech, Fixaxo Technology, Lyno Dynamics, Skyhigh Tech, Spatial Hover, SZ Knowact, and WaveGo Tech, were each issued proposed $25,000 fines and given a deadline to respond before the FCC considers additional enforcement measures.

The FCC investigation is part of the agency’s broader effort to examine companies it believes may have helped bring DJI-related technology into the United States despite increasing restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturers, and this regulatory scrutiny has already affected Xtra’s product plans.

Shortly after the FCC announced its enforcement actions, the company removed its upcoming Muse 2 Pro camera from its website, halted preorders, and began refunding customer deposits.

At the time, Xtra said it was “unable to confirm a reliable launch timeline” and would share additional information once its plans were finalized, leaving open the possibility of a future U.S. launch while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the product’s release.

“We are currently in close communication with the relevant authority (the FCC) regarding Xtra’s status in the U.S. As part of this process, last week we initiated official refunds for customers who had placed early-access reservations for the Xtra Muse 2 Pro, since we are not yet able to confirm a specific launch date,” Xtra says in an expanded statement provided to PetaPixel.

“What we can confirm today: our currently released products remain available for purchase, and any products already purchased are completely fine to use as normal. All app features, firmware updates, and customer service will continue to be provided, exactly as we previously committed.

“We’re not in a position to comment further on the specifics of the ongoing regulatory process at this time.”

So What Now?

As Xtra says, all of its currently released products remain available for purchase, and customers can continue using their devices as normal. The company said it is focused on maintaining product availability, ongoing software support, firmware updates, and customer service while it works through the current regulatory situation.

“We’ve seen your questions, and we want to be clear and direct: Your Xtra products are fully supported. Everything currently released remains available to purchase, anything you already own keeps working as normal, and all app features, firmware updates, and customer service continue in full — exactly as we promised,” Xtra said today on social media.

“We’re here, and we’ve got you,” Xtra concluded.

For the sake of existing and future customers, hopefully that remains the case as the company navigates complicated regulatory waters with the FCC. As the FCC’s experiences with other companies, like DJI, have shown, the regulatory body can significantly disrupt a business operation inside the US.

Image creditsXtra