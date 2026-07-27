US College Has ‘Content Creation’ Major for Aspiring Social Media Influencers

Arizona State University is now offering a bachelor’s degree in content creation for aspiring social media influencers.

The university has launched a new Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation through its Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, allowing students to earn a four-year degree focused on careers as professional content creators, digital storytellers, and influencers. As part of the program’s final project, students will choose a social media platform, such as TikTok or Instagram, create a growth strategy, produce content and work to build an audience during the semester.

The program was approved by the Arizona State University senate earlier this year as the creator economy continues to grow and more people pursue careers in digital media.

Jessica Pucci, senior associate dean at the Cronkite School, says that content creators can benefit from having professional guidance and education from experienced teachers in a bachelor’s degree — not just from learning by trial and error online.

“I don’t know any content creator who wouldn’t benefit from having world-class faculty whose sole mission is to help you and support your growth as a creator,” Pucci tells Arizona Family.

Pucci adds: “They will have demonstrable audience growth. They will have a platform of their choice with real content and real followers and a real audience behind them.”

According to a report by Moneywise, students will study areas including content strategy, personal branding, audience analytics, multimedia production, podcasting, social media marketing and videography while developing their own online presence. The coursework will focus on analyzing audience data, testing different approaches, and improving content performance across multiple platforms.

Moneywise reports that one of the program’s most notable courses is titled “How to Become an Influencer.” Students can also take classes covering podcasting, on-camera presentation, social media fundamentals, photography, videography, editing, vocal delivery, and interpersonal influence.

The degree’s final project requires students to build a real audience rather than complete a traditional written assignment. Students will select a platform, — such as TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube — create and publish original content throughout the semester, develop a strategy for growth and demonstrate measurable audience results. By graduation, students are expected to have an established platform with followers and engagement data that can be shared with potential employers or sponsors.

“Do you dream of monetizing your video channel or making social media your career?” Arizona State University writes on its website. “Learn to create powerful content across video, podcasts, social media and emerging platforms while building your brand. With hands-on experiences in Phoenix, Los Angeles and online, you’ll master the art and science of digital influence.”

The content creation degree also includes traditional general education courses, including classes in math, history, and writing.

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.