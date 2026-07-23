A Videographer Built a Free App That Tells You When a Memory Card Is Safe to Wipe

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Jeremy Gray

A software interface shows "Safe to wipe" with a green check. It displays 344 clips, 81.2 GB copied, 2/2 safe to wipe, and verified Sony FX6 cards. Buttons for "New offload" and "Eject cards" are at the bottom.

With how expensive memory cards are these days, it makes sense that photographers and videographers want to rely on as few of them as possible without sacrificing data security or performance. A new app, Stow, aims to help creators know when their cards are properly backed up and safe to wipe, getting them ready for the next job.

“I run a video production studio in the UK, and like everyone working on a shoot, we know the question that matters most at the end of the day: have the cards been backed up properly, and is it actually safe to wipe them?” says Luke Lv, who runs a UK-based video production studio, lümira.

Lv says that he and the rest of his team were tired of paying per user for offload software, so they decided to just make their own app. Stow copies a card to two drives at once and then read every file from the two destination drives to ensure that they have been fully and successfully offloaded to each drive.

A grid of feature cards for a file management tool, listing options like "Check an archive," "Verified offload report," "Verified copy," "Two drives at once," "MHL manifest," and other safety and compatibility features.

 The app then gives the user a clear, simple answer about whether or not the card is safe to clear and put back in the camera. The software verifies every single byte of data on both drives and then compares the data against the memory card without every writing anything to the memory card itself.

As for why it matters that Stow can copy a card’s contents to two drives at once, well, that’s just part of a good 3-2-1 backup strategy. Photographers and videographers should have three copies of their data on two different physical drives and another copy off-site, like in the cloud.

A dark-themed software interface shows the process of copying and verifying two camera cards. One is copying data, the other is waiting. The screen displays progress and options to stop or start a new offload.

A dark-themed file management interface showing source cards, destination drives, and disk zones for offloading media. The project is "Battersea Reel" with a shoot date of 2023-07-20.

A digital report titled “Safe to wipe” shows verified data from two drives for a project called Battersea Reel, with details like card type, camera, size, verification status, and a summary note at the bottom.

As Lv notes, on macOS and Windows, the native file systems do not actually verify the data that is copied. The files are written, but the operating system does not check to see if the data is the same exact data that is on the memory card. This means that a corrupt file can exist on a computer or attached drive without the photographer realizing the issue until after they have already reformatted their memory card. Sometimes a job isn’t edited or processed for days, weeks, or even months after shooting.

The software is simple to use. Once the card is inserted into the card reader or camera connected to the computer, users select two drives (typically a working drive and a backup) and then the card is dumped to both sources at once. Stow then checks both copies of every file to ensure they are uncorrupted and fully intact. Once that’s done, the app says when the card is safe to wipe. Easy peasy.

Stow is entirely free to use. No account is required and there are no in-app purchases. Lv does note, though, that Stow is not yet verified by Apple or Microsoft, which means users must jump through a few security hoops to install the app.

A comparison table showing features of software: STOW, OFFSHOOT (HEDGE), SHOTPUT PRO, POMFORT, and RESOLVE CLONE. Features compared include price, OS, security, speed, MHL, verdicts, and subscriptions.

“Getting it certified is our next step,” Lv says. “In the meantime, we have put together a simple installation guide for both Mac and Windows.”

Stow is available to download now.

Image creditslümira

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