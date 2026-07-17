Videographer Killed While Returning Camera to His Car After Event

Pesala Bandara

A close-up of a video camera filming in a colorful studio with bright, blurred stage lights in the background.

A videographer was shot dead as he put his camera back into the backseat of his car after doing a job at a party last week.

20-year-old videographer Jaelen McCormick was killed at 1:00AM on Tuesday, July 7 after working at the S&D Banquet Hall, a nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina. McCormick had started working as a videographer earlier this year and had been commissioned to film a “pajama party” being held at the venue.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 18-year-old Keytavious Lewis in connection with the deadly shooting. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder.

According to witnesses, as the event at S&D Banquet Hall was wrapping up, McCormick went to his car to put a digital camera into the back seat. WCNC Charlotte reports that officers were already at the club responding to an earlier fight call at the club, when they heard gunshots outside around 12:45AM. Security guards found McCormick suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and brought him inside the business. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2:00AM.

WCNC Charlotte reports that an affidavit says that a witness heard shots being fired and they looked toward that direction. They saw Lewis pointing a gun at McCormick and then taking off running after the shooting. The witness says that Lewis dropped the gun before running out of view.

Lewis is currently being in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond over the shooting. Court records show that Lewis was released on bond for possession of a stolen vehicle. His Instagram picture was compared to a recent arrest photo, and police confirmed that they were the same person.

The case remains under investigation. But detectives believed an argument had broken out between two people (not involving McCormick) that spilled out of the venue and into the parking lot.

According to a report by the Charlotte Observer, McCormick worked at a rehabilitation center with disabled adults. But he had developed a passion for filmmaking and dreamed of pursuing videography full-time. McCormick had started working as a videographer for events and parties five months ago.

“He really took pride in recording content and editing videos,” McCormick’s mother Whitney Givens tells the Charlotte Observer. “He would upload them and would edit them for YouTube and that’s what made him happy.”

Image creditsHeader photo licensed via Depositphotos.

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