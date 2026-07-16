Mayor Mamdani Says Landlords Can’t Secretly Use AI Images to Advertise Properties

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is having a very busy week. Just a day after announcing a “click-to-cancel” rule aimed at companies like Adobe, Mamdani is cracking down on “deceptive landlord practices,” including using AI-generated and AI-edited images designed to make properties look more appealing.

Mamdani and his team released a “Rental Ripoff Report” today, and in it, the administration outlines recommendations to require landlords and realtors to disclose the use of AI to alter their listings, including any imagery.

Alongside measures like recognizing tenant unions and expanding tenants’ bargaining rights, the report also says that landlords should “disclose when rental listings have been altered using artificial intelligence or other digital tools.”

Misleading AI-generated and AI-edited images in real estate listings are an increasingly serious problem, far beyond just New York City. While the results are occasionally funny, if not terrifying, there’s nothing funny about tenants being deceived when reality does not match photos on a listing. This is especially troublesome for tenants who have to sign a lease remotely, such as when moving somewhere for a new job.

“At Rental Ripoff Hearings across the five boroughs, we heard from thousands of New Yorkers living with mold that was never treated, pests that were never addressed and fees that were never explained. Listening was only the first step. This report turns those stories into concrete action. From requiring disclosure of AI-altered listings to bringing our code enforcement systems into the 21st century and finally recognizing tenant unions, we are making it clear that every New Yorker deserves a safe home — and every landlord who refuses to provide one will be held accountable,” Mayor Mamdani says, emphasis added.

“… these policies are rooted in real experiences and address real concerns,” adds Leila Bozorg, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning.

“The Rental Ripoff Hearings and today’s report are writing a new chapter in tenant power in New York City. Governing is a partnership. By bringing tenants’ voices directly into policy and taking unprecedented steps to facilitate tenant organizing across the city, we are showing what governing with New Yorkers looks like,” says Cea Weaver, Director, Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants.

After Mayor Mamdani established the Rental Ripoff Hearings during his first week in office, he met with 2,400 New Yorkers across each borough to hear about the issues a wide range of people faced. Safety and living conditions were a major focus, as were deceptive practices by landlords.

Image creditsPhoto courtesy of Mayor Mamdani’s office.