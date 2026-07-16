Canon New Children’s Book Has Aliens Explaining Why Cameras Are Awesome

Canon Inc. in Japan has published “The Secret of Canon Star,” which Canon describes as a “company introduction booklet for children.” It’s bizarre.

Spotted by DC.Watch, “The Secret of Canon Star” is available on Canon Inc.’s website as PDF files for viewing or printing. The 11- or 20-page booklet, depending on which version is downloaded, is designed for children in third through sixth grade and includes bright, colorful illustrations, interactive experiences like spotting differences between similar images, and plenty of explanations of why Canon’s technology is so exciting.

“The Secret of Canon Star” is, at its core, a narrative, generally educational look at Canon’s technologies, including explanations about what Canon does, what sort of company it is, and its core values.

Canon invites a pair of school children to hop on a spaceship and fly to Canon’s planet, where various types of aliens either use Canon products or are themselves anthropomorphic versions of things Canon makes.

For example, there’s a walking, talking camera that has a lens for a face. There’s a caterpillar that’s also part printer, complete with cyan, magenta, yellow, and black “ink” on its head. There’s a page dedicated to CT machines, including a brain scan, which is apparently something a 10-year-old would be interested in. There’s a big MRI machine with eyes and six arms that other, smaller aliens go inside to get checked out.

On planet Canon, the two kids from Earth learn that Canon uses robots in its factories to produce cameras, semiconductors, image sensors, and lenses. These cameras can do all sorts of things, from photographing microscopic things inside the human body to stars and galaxies in space.

The story explains that lenses collect light and focus it onto a CMOS image sensor, where the light is measured and converted into an electrical signal, which can then be displayed as a digital photo.

As “The Secret of Canon Star” explains, Canon’s cameras can track and focus on moving subjects and capture clear photos, even in challenging conditions.

Admittedly, that is exciting, but it is quite strange to see information presented like this.

The next time Springfield’s resident gossip and worrywart asks, “Won’t someone think of the children?” Canon can definitely say “Yes.”

Image creditsCanon