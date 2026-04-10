‘These Kids Truly Inspired Me’ Says Canon Explorer of Light Atiba Jefferson

Canon Explorer of Light Atiba Jefferson worked with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to provide kids at Rady Children’s Health in Orange County with a photo-filled afternoon they’ll never forget.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, founded in 2009, brings interactive media studios to pediatric hospitals and healthcare centers to help kids battling serious illnesses have more fun and flex their creative muscles. There are 14 Seacrest Studios across the country, where patients can host podcasts, produce videos, interview celebrity guests, and take photos.

Last year, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation produced 8,406 hours of live programming and worked with patients to create 265 original shows, reaching over 3 million patients and family members.

RSF also has an internship program that supports nearly 50 interns each year, providing students with hands-on experience they will need for a future career in broadcast production.

As for Atiba Jefferson, well-known Canon Explorer of Light, he served as a guest judge for a “Photos in Motion” contest. Before Jefferson’s visit, patients at Rady’s Children were tasked with capturing a single frame that captured “the essence of action” using Canon cameras. Canon has provided digital imaging technology to RSF since 2024. The winning photographer got a Canon swag bag with creator essentials, including a Canon SELPHY QX20 photo printer.

“Seeing the creativity and the unique perspectives these kids brought to the theme of ‘Photos in Motion’ was incredible,” says Jefferson. “Photography is all about capturing a moment in time that will never happen again and today was full of those moments, these kids truly inspired me.”

Jefferson then gave the kids a live closed-set photoshoot, showing them his professional process. Jefferson, well known for his fantastic skateboarding photography, worked with Seacrest Studio staff member Josh Castaneda to show the kids how to freeze action. The kids then got to try their hand at skateboard photography, with Jefferson giving them pointers along the way.

“Our partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is rooted in the belief that imaging has the power to inspire and transform,” explains Sammy Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Seeing these resilient young creators, mentored by Atiba Jefferson and using Canon technology to capture their unique perspectives, is truly moving. We are honored to provide the tools that help these patients explore their creativity, build confidence, and share their stories with the world.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Canon and Atiba Jefferson for bringing such energy, creativity, and inspiration to our patients,” adds Kathryn Burton, Director of Patient & Family Experience and Child Life at Rady Children’s Health. “At Seacrest Studios, our mission is to give kids a space where they can express themselves, explore their creativity, and simply be kids. Watching our patients step behind the camera, learning from a world-class photographer, and seeing their ideas come to life was truly powerful. Experiences like this bring joy, build confidence, and create lasting memories for our children and families.”

The day wrapped up with a Q&A with Jefferson, during which time he answered questions and shared stories from his illustrious career.

“I was so inspired to teach this group of amazing kids how to shoot skate photos and also judge their photo contest. Best day ever!!!” Jefferson wrote on Instagram.

Image credits: Canon U.S.A.