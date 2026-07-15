Terrifying Footage Shows Views From Inside a Train During Canadian Wildfires

A terrifying video recorded from inside a train in northern Ontario shows the train car completely engulfed by a violent inferno, as wildfires ravage the region.

The video, which understandably includes coarse language, was shared by Canadian politician Sol Mamakwa. It shows a CN Rail train near Armstrong, Ontario, stalled by wildfires.

This is near Armstrong, Ontario. When will the Canadian National Railway Company make a statement about this incident? pic.twitter.com/6bKJYugeR0 — Sol Mamakwa (@solmamakwa) July 14, 2026

“This could potentially overtake us here,” a voice heard on the video says. “This is getting a little scary.”

That’s potentially the understatement of the century, as massive walls of fire surround the train, casting a grisly orange glow across the entire scene.

CN Rail, officially known as the Canadian National Railway, is a freight transport company, and the train in question was occupied exclusively by CN Rail employees. As Global News reports, the employees were safely evacuated from the train.

While the event occurred on Monday, the video recorded from inside the train has only gone viral today, raising significant questions over the safety of running a train through areas experiencing wildfires.

“CN has temporarily suspended rail operations near Armstrong, ON as a precaution due to wildfire activity in the area. As a safety measure, CN employees in the area and residents of the Town of Armstrong were evacuated overnight,” CN Rail told Global News in a statement.

The train company says it remains in close contact with the Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources and local authorities as the situation evolves.

“The safety of our employees, the community, and emergency responders remains our top priority,” the company continues.

What remains unclear at this time is why the train was in this situation in the first place and exactly how long it was stuck, surrounded by ever-encroaching flames.

As of writing, there are still dozens of active wildfires in the region, posing a significant threat to local communities, including First Nations settlements. Smoke from the wildfires is blanketing much of the region, including the northern United States.

Image creditsVideo initially shared by Sol Mamakwa. Original creator unknown.