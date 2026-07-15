Lomography’s New Half Frame Camera Promises ‘Double the Fun, Twice the Photos’

Lomography has announced the Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera Half Frame, a new, more economical take on the company’s classic accessible 35mm film camera.

The primary appeal of a half-frame camera like this, or like 2024’s more premium Pentax 17, is that photographers can capture twice as many shots with a single roll of film. Unlike the regular Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera, which captures a full frame of 35mm film with every snap, the new Half Frame version exposes just half the frame at once, a vertically oriented 17 x 24mm frame instead of the standard 35 x 24mm one.

While the camera comes preloaded with sufficient film for 40 photos, when the photographers reload it with a more standard 36-shot roll, they can capture 72 individual shots.

“Double the sensations, the shocking moments, the scandals, the surprises,” Lomography explains.

While film prices have remained surprisingly stable, that doesn’t mean that shooting analog is cheap. The costs can add up quickly, between the film itself plus development and scanning. With a half-frame camera, shooting film is a bit more affordable, or at least better value.

The new half-frame also sports a different look and style than Lomography’s regular Simple Use Camera. It now features a taller, squatter design with a tall shutter release, protruding central viewfinder, and chunky top dial. It still sports a built-in flash, which works alongside interchangeable gel filters.

The camera has a 21mm f/9 built-in lens which focuses from 0.6 meters to infinity. The camera has a fixed 1/120s shutter speed and operates using a single AAA battery.

The built-in flash is a classic Xenon flash, delivering those nostalgic vibes of old-school point-and-shoot cameras. It takes 15 seconds to recharge.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera Half Frame is $29.90 when preloaded with a 40-shot roll of Lomography Lady Grey ISO 400 film, and $34.90 with 40 half-frame photos of LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 film. Either of them can be preloaded with any 35mm film roll, but it is worth noting that the Classicolor version also comes with interchangeable gel filters for the flash.

Both cameras are available to preorder now, with delivery expected this month.

Image creditsLomography