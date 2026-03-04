Lomography’s Newest 35mm Film Camera Is Just $28

Jeremy Gray

A simple use reloadable film camera with a colorful flash filter sits on an orange surface. Blue decorative spheres and a blue-and-orange patterned background are also visible.

Lomography has released a new Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera that comes pre-loaded with LomoChrome Classicolor film, an ISO 200 color film Lomography launched last October.

Looking first at the film itself, it promises realistic, grounded colors that are saturated but not overly vibrant. Lomography says LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 color negative film embraces analog photography’s “timeless charm.”

The film stock promises gentle skin tones and bright, vibrant warm colors, while cooler tones, like blue and green, remain subtler.

“Together, [the colors] bring simple, everyday sights into something a little cinematic,” Lomography said last fall.

A woman with wavy brown hair and a white turtleneck holds a yellow disposable camera up to her face, smiling, against a bright blue background.

As for the camera itself, it looks a lot like a classic disposable film camera. However, as its name suggests, it is not a single-use disposable camera but one designed to be restocked with fresh film after each roll has been used.

The pocket-sized camera has a pretty basic built-in 31mm fixed-focal-length lens with a relatively slow f/9 aperture. The camera’s shutter speed is 1/120s, and it has a built-in flash. The built-in flash gives a classic flash look, which is nice, and it accepts a variety of color gel filters. The camera runs on a single AA battery, which is included in the box.

A disposable Lomography camera, a roll of Lomochrome film, and three color gel filters rest on a blue surface featuring a faded image of a woman and child.

“This easy-to-use 35 mm camera is preloaded with the Lomo-Chrome Classicolor film,” Lomography says. “Quietly sophisticated yet delightfully lighthearted beneath the surface, this film captures true to life colors with blushing skin tones. Red tones burst energetically out of the frame, while blues and greens remain clear and crisp. Softly luminous in direct sunlight, earthy and warm in gloomier scenes, it makes an exciting new addition to our Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera family.”

This marks just the latest addition to Lomography’s expansive Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera family. The first model launched way back in 2017, and the company has routinely added new versions over the years, often shortly following the release of a new film stock. Like the prior versions, this new one also works with Lomography’s Analogue Aqua Underwater Case, which turns the 35mm “disposable” camera into an underwater camera.

Sample Images

A young woman with dark hair tied back stands outdoors among flowers, wearing a white tank top and necklace, looking slightly to the side with a thoughtful expression. Sunlight casts soft shadows on her face and shoulders.

A young woman with long dark hair is sitting indoors, squinting one eye as she drinks a glass of lemonade with a slice of lemon. Japanese writing is visible on a sign behind her.

A small gray dog wearing a white sweater stands on a city sidewalk, attached to a leash. Buildings, a street, and some trees are visible in the background.

A riverside park with green grass and autumn trees, a city skyline in the background, and a large Gothic cathedral visible under a partly cloudy sky.

A young person with short hair sits in a cable car, looking out the window. Behind them, a river, trees, and a road with cars are visible under a partly cloudy sky.

Two young women pose closely together. One wears large tinted glasses, puckers her lips, winks, and has a star tattoo near her mouth. The other smiles, wearing a red sweater and hoop earrings. Both appear happy and relaxed.

A small wooden cabin sits in a sunlit clearing, surrounded by tall trees and mountains under a partly cloudy sky. A dirt path curves beside the cabin, and the grass is golden, suggesting late summer or early autumn.

An ornate historic building with statues along its roofline is lit by sunlight, with dramatic shadows on the facade and a partly cloudy blue sky overhead.

A camel with a red saddle and harness stands on sandy desert terrain under a clear blue sky. Sparse shrubs are scattered across the dunes in the background.

A person in a bright green alien costume sits on a wooden bench in an outdoor fairground, surrounded by colorful booths and city skyscrapers under a clear blue sky.

A young woman and a little girl smile closely together outdoors. The girl, wearing a white coat, holds up a peace sign, while the woman, wearing a scarf, has her eyes closed and is smiling.

A woman with long hair stands against a plain wall, bathed in red-orange lighting. She is wearing dark clothing and looking slightly to the side, with a subtle, relaxed expression on her face.

A flock of geese graze on a grassy field in a park, with scattered autumn leaves and trees with colorful foliage under a partly cloudy sky.

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera LomoChrome Classicolor is available now for $27.90, and it comes preloaded with a 27-shot roll of LomoChrome Classicolor. Additional rolls of Lomography 35mm film start at $11.90 per roll, although photographers don’t need to use Lomography’s own film in the camera.

Image credits: Lomography

, ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A collage with three panels: a woman’s face next to green leaves, a roll of Lomography Lomochrome film in the center, and a woman wearing white gloves holding orange flowers over her eyes. Lomography Launches ‘Quietly Vibrant’ LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 Film
LomoChrome Color '92 LomoChrome Color ’92 is a Unique ISO 400 Color Film Steeped in Nostalgia
Lomography Brings Back Color Shifting Lomochrome Turquoise Film
A film canister and its box labeled "Lomography LomoChrome Color '92 ISO 400 35mm" are shown. The box shows a woman smiling, holding a flower by her eye, with clear water and mountains in the background. A larger version of the same photo appears to the right. Lomography’s New Film Emulsion Promises Sun-Kissed 90s Nostalgia
Discussion