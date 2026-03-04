Lomography’s Newest 35mm Film Camera Is Just $28

Lomography has released a new Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera that comes pre-loaded with LomoChrome Classicolor film, an ISO 200 color film Lomography launched last October.

Looking first at the film itself, it promises realistic, grounded colors that are saturated but not overly vibrant. Lomography says LomoChrome Classicolor ISO 200 color negative film embraces analog photography’s “timeless charm.”

The film stock promises gentle skin tones and bright, vibrant warm colors, while cooler tones, like blue and green, remain subtler.

“Together, [the colors] bring simple, everyday sights into something a little cinematic,” Lomography said last fall.

As for the camera itself, it looks a lot like a classic disposable film camera. However, as its name suggests, it is not a single-use disposable camera but one designed to be restocked with fresh film after each roll has been used.

The pocket-sized camera has a pretty basic built-in 31mm fixed-focal-length lens with a relatively slow f/9 aperture. The camera’s shutter speed is 1/120s, and it has a built-in flash. The built-in flash gives a classic flash look, which is nice, and it accepts a variety of color gel filters. The camera runs on a single AA battery, which is included in the box.

“This easy-to-use 35 mm camera is preloaded with the Lomo-Chrome Classicolor film,” Lomography says. “Quietly sophisticated yet delightfully lighthearted beneath the surface, this film captures true to life colors with blushing skin tones. Red tones burst energetically out of the frame, while blues and greens remain clear and crisp. Softly luminous in direct sunlight, earthy and warm in gloomier scenes, it makes an exciting new addition to our Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera family.”

This marks just the latest addition to Lomography’s expansive Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera family. The first model launched way back in 2017, and the company has routinely added new versions over the years, often shortly following the release of a new film stock. Like the prior versions, this new one also works with Lomography’s Analogue Aqua Underwater Case, which turns the 35mm “disposable” camera into an underwater camera.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Simple Use Reloadable Film Camera LomoChrome Classicolor is available now for $27.90, and it comes preloaded with a 27-shot roll of LomoChrome Classicolor. Additional rolls of Lomography 35mm film start at $11.90 per roll, although photographers don’t need to use Lomography’s own film in the camera.

Image credits: Lomography