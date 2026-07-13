This Customizable E-Ink iPhone Case Displays Your Photos

The Xtrem Inno smartphone case for iPhone combines stylish protection with a clever integrated e-ink display that lets users show off their favorite graphics, logos, or photos. It’s an interesting take on personalized phone cases.

The Xtrem Inno Instant Custom Case utilizes an e-ink display, so it doesn’t require a built-in battery. Photographers may already be familiar with e-ink, as the displays have been utilized in new photo frames thanks to recent advancements in color e-ink display technology. For example, last summer, Aluratek released a 13-inch ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame, while Aura debuted its own Aura Ink digital frame in October. In both cases, the companies note that e-ink panels are not quite as sharp and detailed as more traditional displays, but they are extremely efficient. The Aura Ink, for example, lasts for three months on a single charge.

While e-ink digital picture frames are 13 inches, or sometimes much larger, the Xtrem phone case has a relatively small display, measuring 2.67 inches in a circular format. It has a 400 x 400-pixel panel, which is 212 dots per inch.

The maker notes it’s a four-color e-ink display, although it is in active development to deliver a version with more colors and a higher resolution. It’s something to keep an eye on as Apple releases the highly anticipated iPhone 18 family later this year.

As has been the case with e-ink photo frames that have hit the market, the Xtrem Inno doesn’t offer the same fidelity as a traditional electronic display, although Xtrem cites this as giving the case more nostalgic charm. Ultimately, that’s a decision for the user to make, but the company is being upfront about what the display actually looks like. There are technological limitations to e-ink displays right now, but they can still display reasonably good-looking photos.

Using the Xtrem Instant Custom Case is straightforward. The case works alongside an iOS app that lets users pick images from their Camera Roll, capture new ones using their phone’s cameras, or share images with nearby friends, which is called “casting an image.” The app includes tools to crop and customize images with stylized filters.

Importantly, the case still works with MagSafe accessories, which can attach over the top of the display without issue.

The Xtrem Instant Custom Case is available now for iPhone 15 through 17 models, including Pro and Pro Max variants. The newest version for iPhone 17 is $73.99, while older models are $69.99. The case is available in white, black, and orange colorways.

Image creditsXtrem