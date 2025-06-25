This Digital Photo Frame Looks Like Paper and Doesn’t Need an Outlet

Significant advances in e-ink digital display technology are proving to be a boon for photographers and other artists. New digital picture frames with e-ink displays deliver a paper-like appearance without any unsightly wires. The new Aluratek 13.3-inch ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame is a great example of the potential benefits of e-ink displays.

As reported by Digital Camera World, the Aluratek 13.3-inch ePaper Digital Photo Frame can wirelessly display a user’s favorite photos without requiring a power outlet. While WiFi-enabled digital photo frames are not new — and can even feature cleverly designed fabric-covered wires that are easier to hide — those that do not require an outlet at all are novel.

PetaPixel reported earlier this year about the InkPoster, which at the time of reveal was the world’s first color ePaper art poster. While the InkPoster comes in three sizes, ranging from 13.3 to 31.5 inches, it is not yet available for purchase. In contrast, the Aluratek ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame, which only comes in a 13.3-inch size, is available to order now through retailers like B&H. It is also $349.99, whereas the 13.3-inch InkPoster is expected to retail for $599.

The Aluratek ePaper Digital Photo Frame can be displayed vertically (portrait) or horizontally (landscape), has interchangeable black and white mats, and promises to display photos for up to two years between charges. When charging is required, users plug the frame in via USB-C.

“The 13.3-inch ePaper WiFi Digital Photo Frame was designed to be played anywhere without the need to plug into AC power. This truly is the next-generation picture frame, leveraging WiFi, e-Paper, and Smartphone App technology to bring you a whole new user experience,” promises Aluratek’s CEO, John Wolikow.

Users can connect to the frame via the eFrame app, available on iOS and Android, and select which photos they want to display. The frame itself can store 10 pictures, and users can press on-frame buttons to manually cycle through their images. Different display and interval settings can also be selected via the frame or the app.

The 13.3-inch color ePaper panel itself features a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to many smartphone cameras and some interchangeable lens cameras (specifically, Micro Four Thirds and medium-format), and boasts a 1,200 x 1,600-pixel resolution. Beyond the display technology’s incredible efficiency, it also promises a paper-like finish that more closely mimics a printed photo than a traditional digital photo frame. For those who have used an Amazon Kindle or other e-reader, that is the same basic technology as the Aluratek ePaper Digital Photo Frame uses.

Pricing and Availability

The Aluratek ePaper 13.3-inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame is available to order now for $349.99. It ships with a minimal black frame and includes interchangeable white and black mattes. The accompanying app is available on Android and iOS.

Image credits: Aluratek