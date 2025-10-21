Aura’s New Digital Photo Frame Doesn’t Have a Cord and Looks Like Paper

Aura, known for its digital picture frames, has announced Aura Ink. This new cord-free e-paper frame promises to deliver digital photo displays resembling traditional paper prints with the convenience of a digital frame.

The Aura Ink features a 13.3-inch color e-paper display and an ultra-thin 0.6-inch profile. Thanks to the power efficiency of an e-paper display, the Aura can operate for up to three months on a single charge, no cord required. Once the battery dies, the frame can be easily charged via USB-C and then hung back up for months.

At the heart of Aura Ink is an E Ink Spectra 6 display. The panel uses a six-color ink system (white, black, red, yellow, green, and blue) to create millions of different colors and tones, which the company says faithfully depict digital photos and other digital artwork. While best viewed under natural light, where the Aura Ink will closely mimic paper, it also includes a built-in front light to highlight photos. This light automatically adjusts to ambient conditions and can be set to automatically turn off at night to keep the frame dark.

The Aura Ink can be set to rotate through photos using an accompanying app, which lets users schedule and set up different slide shows. Although the display technology is significantly different from Aura’s other digital photo frame offerings, the Ink still offers much of the same functionality when it comes to sharing images.

“Aura has always been about creating easier ways to relive meaningful moments. Ink is a step forward in that vision as a truly wireless frame for more photos at home,” says Abdur Chowdhury, CEO and co-founder of Aura.

“With over a billion photos shared to Aura frames in the last year, Ink introduces something new for those who want the next generation frame in their space, and a better use for the growing libraries of photos otherwise left on our phones,” Chowdhury continues.

Surrounding the screen is a graphite-inspired bezel and a paper-textured matting that aims to evoke the appearance of a traditional framed print.

“Innovation at Aura starts with understanding how people want to live with their photos. A top request has been a truly wireless frame with minimal charging, and e-paper is the only technology today that can deliver that,” explains Eric Jensen, Aura’s Chief Technology Officer and co-founder.

Jensen adds that although e-paper has some limitations compared to a traditional display, such as a narrower color palette, muted tones, and a slower refresh rate, Aura Ink still promises to meet Aura’s photo reproduction standards. E-paper is still a relatively new technology, especially when it comes to color displays.

The company is being forthright concerning e-paper’s current limitations, though. The display is not as colorful or as sharp as a typical screen, and swapping to a new photo takes about 30 seconds, during which time Aura Ink will flash.

Aura Ink is available now for $499 directly from Aura and should be available on the company’s Amazon store soon.

Image credits: Aura