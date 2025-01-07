The InkPoster Looks Like a Gorgeous Way to Display Your Photographs

Swiss tech company PocketBook, Japanese electronics company Sharp, and Massachusetts-based E Ink teamed up to create InkPoster, a super-efficient e-ink digital display for artwork and photography.

Available in sizes ranging from 13.3 to 31.5 inches, InkPoster can display one of thousands of pieces of curated artwork or act as a digital photo frame. Regardless of the selected size, the InkPoster promises a gamut of 60,000 colors.

The 13.3 and 31.5-inch versions use E Ink’s Spectra 6 screen technology, while the third size, a 28.5-inch InkPoster, uses Sharp’s IGZO tech.

Both screen technologies are resistant to glare while mimicking the look of paper, which is why e-ink technology is found in e-readers like the Amazon Kindle. The InkPoster is also exceptionally energy efficient, promising only to need a recharge every year or so. The smallest InkPoster, the 13.3-inch model, has a 14,000mAh battery, while the 28.5 and 31.5-inch panels utilize a larger 20,000mAh battery.

Given their efficiency, no hanging power cord or external power supply is required, and all three InkPoster sizes are designed to be wall-mounted in either portrait (vertical) or landscape (horizontal) orientation.

In terms of resolution, the middle 28.5-inch option is the sharpest, with a 2,160 x 3,060 pixel resolution compared to the 31.5-inch’s 2,560 x 1,440 pixel count. The 28.5-inch model also uses Sharp’s IGZO technology instead of E Ink’s Spectra 6 to deliver a faster refresh rate, although the need for that if someone is displaying static artwork isn’t obvious. IGZO may be better for applications like information display in public spaces rather than showing art, although the higher pixel count may be appealing for art display.

All three sizes feature a white passe partout and black aluminum frame. The 13.3-inch InkPoster has a 4:3 aspect ratio, the 28.5-inch one has a 1.41:1 (A2) ratio, and the 31.5-inch InkPoster has a 16:9 aspect ratio. Each has a USB-C port, LED indicator, and physical power button.

The InkPoster features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone using the companion app. From the app, users can browse available curated artwork or personal photos for display.

“We believe InkPoster will redefine the future of eco-conscious digital art and information displays. Sharp is proud to collaborate with E Ink to develop the next generation of electronic paper displays. By merging the vibrant, full-color brilliance of E Ink Spectra 6 with Sharp’s IGZO technology, we’ve created a display that sets new standards for sustainability and performance,” says Katsuhiro Kawai, Representative Director, President of Sharp Display Technology Corporation.

Pricing and Availability

There’s no word yet on when the InkPoster will be available. Regarding pricing, the smallest 13.3-inch model will cost $599, and the 31.5-inch model will cost $1,700. These two sizes use E Ink’s Spectra 6 e-ink technology, while the Sharp IGZO-equipped 28.5-inch InkPoster will set customers back $2,400. Users can sign up for notifications concerning availability on InkPoster’s website.

Image credits: InkPoster, PocketBook, Sharp, and E Ink