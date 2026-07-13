NASA Photographer Soars Over Washington in a Fighter Jet

NASA photographer Jim Ross recently flew over Washington, D.C. while seated in an F-18 aircraft and took photos of the capital on America’s 250th birthday.

Ross was in one of four fighter jets that flew over the Great American State Fair on Saturday, July 4, which took place on the National Mall in Washington.

“I grew up in Bozeman, Montana, when it was still considered a small town, so if someone told that little kid that he would be flying in an F-18 over the National Mall, he would have never believed it,” Ross tells NASA. “I love documenting history, and having the opportunity to capture flights and launches has kept me doing it for almost 37 years.”

Ross has worked for NASA since 1989 and became the photo lead for the space agency in 1997, a role he continues to this day.

Also present at the Great American State Fair were the astronauts from the successful Artemis II mission.

Image creditsNASA