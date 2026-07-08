Google Photos Adds Video Remix That AI-Generates ‘Shareable Clips’

Jaron Schneider
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Google Photos logo above the words "Video remix" with a circular play icon and sparkle, all on a white background.

For the past year, Google has been adding new AI-powered features into Google Photos, continuing a trend of cramming generative AI into as many aspects of its hardware and software businesses as possible. That continues today with the addition of Video Remix.

Video Remix applies a range of AI-generated looks and edits to video clips, which is powered by the company’s Gemini Omni model. Google says the goal here is to make it easier for the average user to create something worth sharing without having any video editing knowledge.

“Creating beautiful video clips shouldn’t require professional skills or hours of editing,” Google says in a new blog post. “Now, with Video Remix in Google Photos, you can transform ordinary videos into share-worthy moments in just a few taps… Video Remix lets you make stylized, imaginative memories from a library of easy-to-use templates.”

Video Remix is being added to the Create Tab in Google Photos and joins previous features such as the ability to turn images into six-second videos as well as the expansion of that feature that allowed users to use custom prompts and audio to create those clips.

This new AI tool seems to build directly onto the image-to-video feature, and delivers similar results. Google advertised the image-to-video tool as able to make “your friends and family or even your pets” go on to “look like as anime, comics, sketches or 3D animations.” The results of the Video Remix tool have a similar vibe.

“Video Remix helps you make inspired content in seconds. Instantly apply cinematic relighting to spruce up a dark clip, swap out a plain background for something fun, or add artistic treatments, such as watercolor, raw sketchbook and oil painting effects,” Google adds.

The new tool appears alongside other creation features such as Create with AI, Remix, Collage, Highlight video, Cinematic photo, Animation, and other AI-powered options.

Google Photos Video Remix will start rolling out today to those with Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers in a limited number of countries, namely the United States, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, and Turkey.

Image credits: Google

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