Google Photos Rolls Out New AI Video Editing Features

Google is introducing new video editing tools in the Google Photos app, including AI-powered capabilities aimed at simplifying the video editing process.

In a blog post published on Monday, Google announced that it is rolling out new video editing features on the Google Photos app.

“We’re starting to roll out some exciting improvements to our video editor, making it easier than ever to edit your favorite videos into stunning clips to share,” Google employee Rebecca V writes in the blog post.

In the blog post, Google says the new update makes sure “your favorite video editing tools are front and center” for easy access on the Google Photos app so that users can find the features they need easily.

In the update, Google Photos has rolled a new trim tool that allows users to “effortlessly” trim their videos with improved controls that let them precisely cut the footage they want.

The company has also released a new Auto enhance button which enables Google Photos users to enhance colors and stabilize their videos in one tap.

Meanwhile, the new Speed tool lets users dial up the action or create dramatic slow-mo, giving them control over the pace of their videos.

Google also announced that is rolling out new AI-powered video presets on Android and iOS devices to help Google Photos users quickly get “great edited videos with minimal effort.”

According to Google, these presets can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed, or apply effects like dynamic motion tracking of the main subject, zooming in the main action, or applying slow-mo with just a few taps.

In its report of the new update, Android Authority also spotted that the previously tiny and unlabeled Mute, Enhance, and Stabilize buttons in the Google Photos app will now be replaced by clearly labeled larger buttons as part of the update.

Before Google officially announced the launch of its new AI video editing tools on Monday, Android Authority had previously reported on the potential roll-out of these features in APK teardowns. The new update reveals that Google is continuing to push AI integration into Google Photos.



