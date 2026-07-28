These New Binoculars Have Woven Straps Perfect for Bird Photographers

Nocs Provisions and the National Audubon Society have teamed up to launch Shared Ground, a limited-edition optics collection that combines modern binoculars with bird-inspired woven tapestry straps designed around some of North America’s most recognizable and threatened species.

While the collection is built for birders, the colorful straps also offer an interesting crossover for photographers who spend time outdoors. The woven designs can easily serve as unique camera straps, adding a nature-inspired aesthetic to a photography kit while reflecting the same landscapes and species that inspire the collection. Beyond the creative appeal, each purchase also helps support habitat conservation efforts focused on protecting the environments these birds depend on.

“All purchases support habitat conservation,” Nocs Provisions says of its collaboration with Audubon.

The Shared Ground collection is centered around the idea that conservation begins with connection. By encouraging people to spend more time outdoors and observe the natural world more closely, Nocs Provisions and Audubon hope to create stronger relationships between people and the habitats they help protect.

“Modern optics meet a century of conservation to help more people look closer and care deeper,” Nocs Provisions says.

The collaboration pairs Nocs Provisions’ approach to outdoor optics with Audubon’s long history of bird conservation, creating a collection designed not only to help people identify wildlife but also to inspire greater awareness of the environments those animals depend on.

A Bird-Inspired Collection Designed Around Conservation

The Shared Ground collection includes five limited-edition optics kits, each inspired by a different bird species found across North America. Each bundle combines a Nocs Provisions optic with a custom woven tapestry strap that reflects the colors and habitats associated with its featured bird.

The lineup includes:

Field Issue 8×32 — Ruddy Duck

Field Issue 10×42 — Great Cormorant

Field Issue 8×42 — Crested Caracara

Pro Issue 8×42 — Summer Tanager

Lite View 56mm — California Scrub-Jay

Each strap is designed as more than a simple carrying accessory, with patterns inspired by the landscapes where these birds live. The designs represent marshes, forests, scrublands, and other habitats that serve as important shared spaces between wildlife and the people exploring them.

Unfortunately, there is no way to get the beautiful woven bird-covered straps separately, as they would make excellent camera straps.

Nonetheless, for wildlife and nature photographers, many of whom use binoculars in the field, the collection creates a connection between the tools used to observe birds and the cameras used to document them. The partnership also supports conservation efforts, with proceeds from purchases helping fund habitat protection initiatives through Audubon.

Pricing and Availability

The Nocs Provisions x Audubon Shared Ground collection is available now as a limited-edition release with prices starting at $210. Nocs Provisions says that once sold out, the optics kits and bird-inspired straps will no longer be available.

Image creditsNocs Provisions x Audubon