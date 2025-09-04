The Image-to-Video Tool in Google Photos Now Uses Veo 3

Google is adding Veo 3 to Google Photos, allowing users to turn their still images into higher quality short video clips.

Google Photos previously allowed users to turn still photos into short video clips but starting today, Google is boosting this capability with its latest video generation model, Veo 3. Google says that with this generative video model, users can make even higher quality video clips from what were originally still photos.

The new tool can be found in the “Create” tab which is also home to Remix, Collage, and other AI-powered tools that Google has been leaning heavily into over the last couple of years.

“Now available in the U.S., the Create tab is your central hub for creativity in Google Photos. It’s the perfect place to easily find the tools you want and discover new ones. You can even combine features, like using Remix to restyle a photo and then using Photo to video to turn it into a unique video,” Google says

The integration of Veo 3 is wrapped into the existing photo to video option in the Create tab. When a photo is selected and the “Photo to Video” option is selected, the tool will generates two prompts: “Subtle movement” or “I’m feeling lucky.” These are the same options that were there previously, but now the generated results leverage Veo 3. Google Photos users get a limited number of generations each day, with more generations for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Veo 3 was announced at Google I/O back in May and was advertised as a “significant breakthrough” in AI-powered video generation.

“It’s great at understanding,” Google said at the time. “You can tell a short story in your prompt, and the model gives you back a clip that brings it to life.”

It is this tool, capable of generating some particularly realstic results, that Google says will make its photo-to-video tool significantly better.

In addition to the improved image-to-video tool, the Create tab also has Remix (which uses generative AI to turn a photo into a different style, like anime or sketch), Collage, Highlight (which puts together montages from a users’ galleries), and Animations (which takes multiple still photos and combines them into an animated gif). There is also Cinematic photos, which Google says creates a moving 3D representation of a photo.

“You may have already seen these show up as you view your auto-generated memories in Photos, and you now have the ability to make them for yourself in the Create tab,” Google says.

