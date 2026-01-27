Google Photos Adds Custom Prompts and Audio to Image-to-Video Feature

After Google gave users the ability to turn their still images into six-second videos, Google Photos is now expanding on the generative AI feature by giving users even more controls.

Google Photos now allows users to enter custom text prompts to guide video generation. Users can describe the movement, style, or effect they want when turning still images into short videos.

Previously, the tool only offered two preset options — “Subtle movement” and “I’m feeling lucky” — which did not allow user-written descriptions. The interface will also provide prompt suggestions “for instant video inspiration,” and users can edit or refine prompts after a video is generated.

The Verge reports that the text prompt feature is limited to users aged 18 and older. This age requirement applies only to Photos’ image-to-video tool. Similar prompt-based video capabilities have existed in the Gemini app for some time and are available to users aged 13 and older. This age restriction could be because of the recent Grok controversy, which saw the AI chatbot undress people.

Audio is also being included in the update. Google says generated videos “may now include audio by default,” allowing videos to be ready for sharing without extra editing. Audio was previously a key feature introduced with the Veo 3 model update.

The photo-to-video tool is located in the Create tab on Android and iOS. It appears alongside other creation features such as Create with AI, Remix, Collage, Highlight video, Cinematic photo, Animation, and Me Meme. All users receive a daily allocation of video generations, with higher limits available to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

Google notes that generative AI features in Photos are not available in all regions, and capabilities may vary by location. Availability of the new features is rolling out now, though they may not yet appear on all devices.

Yesterday, Google introduced a new meme-creation feature inside Google Photos called “Me Meme”. The feature allows users to insert their own likeness into meme-style images by combining a template or uploaded image with a personal photo,

The company continues to expand its use of generative AI in consumer photo tools. Definitely not aimed at the professional market, these tools are aimed at the casual user.