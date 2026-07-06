Webb Celebrates Fourth Year of Science By Showing Off its Cutting-Edge Cameras

Jeremy Gray

A bright, glowing spiral galaxy with fiery orange and yellow dust swirling around its center, set against a dark, star-filled space background.

To celebrate the James Webb Space Telescope’s fourth anniversary of scientific operations, NASA, ESA, and CSA have unveiled new photos of a familiar galaxy that illustrate just how special Webb’s imaging systems are. The new images showcase Webb’s exceptional ability to peer through cosmic dust and unravel the mysteries of the Universe.

The new images show Centaurus A, also known as NGC 5128, a galaxy that has long ignited heated debate among scientists. Located about 11 million light-years from Earth, Centaurus A is among the nearest large starburst galaxies to Earth. These are special types of galaxies with inordinately high amounts of star formation that are believed to be the result of a galactic collision.

What makes Centaurus A such a hotbed for debate among scientists is exactly what kind of galaxy it is. It has been extensively studied and is among the brightest galaxies in the night sky, but scientists do not agree unanimously on its fundamental properties. NASA describes it as a “peculiar elliptical galaxy,” which seems to be a leading theory. But others think it could be a lenticular galaxy. Beyond this disagreement, there is even some debate on its precise distance from Earth.

A bright, colorful galaxy with swirling clouds of purple, blue, and white dust set against a black star-filled background in space.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — James Webb Space Telescope, MIRI image

Nonetheless, in deference to NASA on the matter, NGC 5128, a peculiar elliptical galaxy, is full of intrigue and mystery. This extremely active galaxy, a rarity among those relatively close to Earth, is a cosmic laboratory where scientists can study how galaxies and black holes grow and evolve in tandem. NGC 5182’s central black hole is constantly eating matter and then expelling huge, powerful jets of energy, which then shape the galaxy that surrounds it.

While this is all happening right now, Centaurus A also carries incredible scars of its past — evidence of a violent galactic collision about two billion years ago. The aftermath of the stellar scuffle remains visible through NGC 5128’s distinct structure and shape.

A vibrant galaxy with bright stars, glowing orange and pink regions, and dense dark dust lanes stretching diagonally across a star-filled background in space.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — Hubble Space Telescope, 2011 | Image credits: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration. Acknowledgment: R. O’Connell (University of Virginia) and the WFC3 Scientific Oversight Committee

NASA and ESA have looked at NGC 5128 a lot over the years, including using their joint famous space telescope, Hubble. However, Hubble is a visible-light telescope, meaning it cannot see through dust and interstellar material to observe NGC 5182’s central region.

On the other hand, NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope could see through the dust and resolve the inner regions of NGC 5128. But Spitzer’s resolution was insufficient to resolve individual stars in the galaxy.

A bright spiral galaxy with a glowing, reddish-orange dust ring at its center, surrounded by numerous tiny white stars scattered across a dark space background.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — Spitzer Space Telescope, 2004 | Image credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/J. Keene (SSC/Caltech)

Enter the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope with its sophisticated, ultra high-resolution near-infrared (NIRCam) and mid-infrared (MIRI) cameras. There are few better ways to celebrate Webb’s fourth birthday than by showing off how its uniquely powerful cameras chart new paths for space science.

“Webb brings both clarity and depth,” ESA writes.

Webb’s mid-infrared camera captures the galaxy’s dust structures, including the S-shaped feature that scientists continue to theorize about. What caused this shape? Did the black hole influence the structure? Is it the result of NGC 5128’s collision-filled past?

A bright, colorful spiral galaxy glows with vivid yellow, orange, and red clouds of gas and dust, surrounded by countless white stars against the dark background of space.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — JWST MIRI + NIRCam | Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image Processing: A. Pagan (STScI), J. Depasquale (STScI), M. Garcia Marin (ESA Office at STScI)

The $10 billion space telescope’s NIRCam image looks very grainy. However, that “noise” is not grain like in a high-ISO photo; it is a veritable hotbed of stars. Those specs are each stars, which scientists can study one at a time thanks to Webb’s resolution.

“With Webb’s view of Centaurus A, it becomes a case of galactic archaeology. Each star revealed helps to reconstruct when different events happened: when older stars first formed, when activity slowed down, a burst of star formation during the collision, and stars born from gas stirred in its aftermath,” ESA says.

A bright, spiral galaxy glows with golden-yellow and orange light surrounded by dark space and distant stars, highlighting dust and gases within the galaxy's disk.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — JWST MIRI + NIRCam, Wide Field | Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image Processing: A. Pagan (STScI), J. Depasquale (STScI), M. Garcia Marin (ESA Office at STScI)
A bright spiral galaxy with a glowing center and orange-tinted dust lanes, surrounded by a dark star-filled space background.
Centaurus A (NGC 5128) — NIRCam image | Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image Processing: A. Pagan (STScI), J. Depasquale (STScI), M. Garcia Marin (ESA Office at STScI)

“Together, they form a timeline of the galaxy’s evolution.

“By tracing dust in never-before-seen detail, resolving millions of stars, and revealing the motion of gas near a supermassive black hole, Webb transforms Centaurus A into a vivid record of cosmic history.”

While the monumental scientific research that results from new photos like this is still underway, early returns are very promising. ESA explains that scientists are learning significantly more about how galaxies evolve and the impact of black holes on that process right now, thanks to Webb.

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
NGC 3256 James Webb Space Telescope Webb Captures a Colorful Cosmic Clash of the Titans
A dense galaxy cluster with bright stars, distant galaxies, and orange arcs of light caused by gravitational lensing against a dark space background. Webb Captures a Cosmic Forest of Ancient Galaxies
The image is split into two. The left side shows the Pillars of Creation, tall, nebulous structures of gas and dust illuminated against a starry backdrop. The right side displays a detailed view of Jupiter with its distinctive bands and the Great Red Spot. The 10 Best James Webb Space Telescope Photos (So Far)
JWST ’60 Minutes’ Investigates Deep Space and the James Webb Space Telescope
Discussion