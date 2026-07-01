Reflx Lab’s New Experimental Film Turns the World Into a Red and Orange Hellscape

Jeremy Gray

A split image: on the left, a roll of RFLEX LAB 100 DIABLO film; on the right, an orange-tinted photo of a building with trees on its roof and a large geodesic dome in the background.

Reflx Lab, makers of analog film and camera accessories like light meters, has launched a new experimental color film, Diablo 100 redscale film.

As spotted by Kosmo Foto, this new film is based on Lucky C200 film stock. This standard color film is loaded backward, Reflx Lab explains, so that light passes through the film’s transparent base layer before it reaches the light-sensitive emulsion.

A city skyline with tall buildings sits by a wide body of water. A boat floats in the foreground, and a long bridge stretches into the distance under a cloudy, golden-hued sky. Distant mountains are visible.

“This reverses the order in which colors are exposed, shifting your images to dramatic, fiery shades of red, orange, and yellow,” Reflx Lab explains.

Reflx Lab Diablo 100 is not the first new redscale film to hit the market in recent years. Last year, UK-based Harman Technology brought Harman Red 125 to market. It makes many of the same promises as Diablo 100, and works in much the same way — light travels through the transparent base layer before hitting the emulsion.

A woman with red hair and a black shirt is mixing ingredients in a glass bowl. The image is split into two panels, showing her smiling in one panel and focused on mixing in the other, under warm lighting.

Split image: on the left, tall grass with feathery plumes under bright sunlight; on the right, two lighthouses by the water with distant buildings and mountains under an orange-tinted sky.

Harman Red 125 arrived first in 35mm format and then hit the scene in a 120-format roll. Reflx Lab Diablo 100 appears to be available only in 135, and it ships in a 36-shot roll.

Reflx Lab tasked photographer Frankie Beena (@frantabina) with capturing real-world sample shots using its new redscale experimental film.

“It was great pleasure to test out the film,” Beena writes on Instagram. “As all redscale films, it can be challenging to use properly, but when the correct scene is found, it makes stunning images!”

As is almost always the case with experimental films, it is not well-suited to every photographic scene.

PetaPixel‘s Matt Growcoot reviewed Harman’s Red 125 film, noting that the precise tone of each photo depends a lot on the lighting conditions and exposure settings. His favorite shots were taken in diffused light, while shots in bright, sunny conditions were less to his taste.

“I think this is a really fun film stock capable of creating unique-looking images that can’t be achieved digitally,” Growcoot said of Harman Red 125 film.

A modern building with a large wireframe sphere and trees on its rooftop is silhouetted against an orange sky with clouds.

Three side-by-side images show a spiral staircase viewed from below, looking up to a bright circular skylight, with each image varying in brightness and graininess labeled ISO 50, ISO 100, and ISO 200.

A box, metal canister, and roll of 35mm film labeled “REFLX LAB DIABLO 100” with red and black tiger graphics, positioned on a white background.

Based on Reflx Lab’s samples for Diablo 100, the new redscale film is likely to offer many of the same benefits and potential downsides.

Pricing and Availability

Reflx Lab Diablo 100 is available now for $11.99 per 36-shot roll of 35mm film. The film is not yet available through B&H, although the retailer does carry Reflx Lab products, and Diablo 100 could be added later.

Buy the Reflx Lab Diablo 100 new on B&HBuy the Reflx Lab Diablo 100 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Reflx Lab. Real-world samples by Frankie Beena for Reflx Lab.

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