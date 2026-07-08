The 110 Film Market Just Doubled in Size Thanks to Two New Stocks From Reflx Labs

Matt Growcoot
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Two sets of film canisters and boxes are shown. On the left, green boxes with a clover design. On the right, blue and yellow sunset-themed boxes stacked with matching film canisters. Both are labeled “Reflx Lab.”.

If film photography is a niche, then 110 film is a niche within a niche. The cartridge-based film format has been exclusively available from Lomography for the last 15 years, but Reflx Lab has just doubled the number of companies photographers can buy 110 from.

China-based Reflx Lab has announced two 110 films: Fortuna C200 color and 100R Color Reversal film. The C200 is respooled from Lucky C200 while the 100R is respooled from 16mm Ektachrome slide film. Reflx Lab says on Instagram that fans can expect “more expensive, high-quality 110 film” in the future.

Both new films are inside cartridges that were 3D-printed by Reflx. While that is great for bringing the price down, it does mean that there is no back window that shows how many exposures are left. Reflx advises photographers to load the film, advance until it stops, then it’s ready to shoot. The photographer will know they have come to the end of their roll once they can no longer carry on winding.

Here are some examples, first from the Irish clover-themed Fortuna, and then the reversal 100R film stock. Each cartridge contains 24 exposures.

Reflx Lab Fortuna C200 Color Example Shots

A man wearing a mask and glasses stands by a guardrail near a parked black car, holding a phone to his ear. A tall building and green park with trees are visible in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
View of a calm sea through tree branches and foliage, with distant mountains visible under a hazy sky. The scene is peaceful and slightly misty, giving a tranquil and serene atmosphere.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
A city street slopes uphill with parked cars on the left, a modern apartment building on the right, and a traditional building with a tiled roof in the background under a clear sky.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
A traditional Chinese building with an ornate golden roof stands among green trees, with modern skyscrapers visible in the background under a blue sky with clouds.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
A young girl in a blue dress stands next to a large bush of pink roses by a light-colored brick wall. She poses with one hand on her hip and a toy bear on the ground beside her. The scene is sunny and nostalgic.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
A winding road curves through a lush, green landscape with tall trees. A vintage car drives along the road, and a hill with a tower or building is visible in the background under a clear sky.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
A marina with rows of white yachts sits in front of tall modern skyscrapers and an ornate golden building under a clear blue sky. A crane is visible atop one of the high-rises.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
View from a cliff through green foliage overlooking clear blue water and rocks along the shoreline below.
Fortuna C200 example shot.
Three people walk along a city sidewalk beside a road, with a white car passing by. In the background are tall buildings, power lines, and a metal fence, all seen through a hazy sky.
Fortuna C200 example shot.

Reflx Lab 100R Color Reversal Film Example Shots

A woman kneels beside a child seated in a stroller, both illuminated by warm sunlight. The scene is set against a red wall with railings, and there are bright light flares in the image.
100R color reversal film example shot.
A white and green taxi is parked on a city street next to a row of parked cars, with colorful buildings and a clock visible in the background. The scene appears to be in Japan.
100R color reversal film example shot.
Busy urban street in Japan with cars crossing at a crosswalk, surrounded by tall buildings adorned with colorful signs and advertisements, including yellow and red storefronts. Trees and pedestrians are visible on the sidewalks.
100R color reversal film example shot.
A hand holds a blue can of Tully’s Coffee Barista’s Black outdoors; the background shows a paved area and a metal fence, with film strip numbers visible at the top and black film borders framing the image.
100R color reversal film example shot.
A child holding a bubble wand poses while a woman takes a photo on a waterfront promenade. Two men stand nearby. City buildings and a bridge are visible across the water under a cloudy sky. Film strip edges frame the image.
100R color reversal film example shot.
A cityscape featuring tall modern skyscrapers, a mix of older buildings with orange rooftops, and lush green trees in the foreground, viewed through a film frame with visible sprocket holes.
100R color reversal film example shot.
A woman lies on the grass with her arm over her forehead, while a young child sits on her, facing her. The scene is outdoors, with scattered leaves on the ground.
100R color reversal film example shot.

Both films are perforated like standard 110 film. Since both batches are respooled from 16mm film, the roll has 16mm perforations on one side and 110 perforations on the other.

Reflx Lab recommends using four cameras in particular: Canon 110ED, Pentax Auto 110, Minolta 110 Zoom, and Rollei E110. “It’s best to avoid cheap, toy-like models—such as those that look like disposable cameras,” Reflx Lab says of the cameras with fixed focus, fixed aperture, fixed shutter speed, no battery required, and often come attached to keychains.

Analog photography content creator Isaias Osorio says that previously, 110 films were limited exclusively to Lomography.

“And even though they are not a factory making emulsions from scratch, they are doing the trick that very few are encouraged to do: adapt film to this format so that it stays alive,” Osorio says, translated from Spanish on Instagram.

“Yeah, it has its cons: the cartridge doesn’t bring the window back to see the meter, so you shoot a little blindly. How do you know the roll is over? Easy, when you can’t move the winder anymore.”

The Fortuna C200 is available for $19.99, while the 100R Color Reversal costs $24.99. See the Reflx Lab website for purchasing information.

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