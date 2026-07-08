The 110 Film Market Just Doubled in Size Thanks to Two New Stocks From Reflx Labs

If film photography is a niche, then 110 film is a niche within a niche. The cartridge-based film format has been exclusively available from Lomography for the last 15 years, but Reflx Lab has just doubled the number of companies photographers can buy 110 from.

China-based Reflx Lab has announced two 110 films: Fortuna C200 color and 100R Color Reversal film. The C200 is respooled from Lucky C200 while the 100R is respooled from 16mm Ektachrome slide film. Reflx Lab says on Instagram that fans can expect “more expensive, high-quality 110 film” in the future.

Both new films are inside cartridges that were 3D-printed by Reflx. While that is great for bringing the price down, it does mean that there is no back window that shows how many exposures are left. Reflx advises photographers to load the film, advance until it stops, then it’s ready to shoot. The photographer will know they have come to the end of their roll once they can no longer carry on winding.

Here are some examples, first from the Irish clover-themed Fortuna, and then the reversal 100R film stock. Each cartridge contains 24 exposures.

Reflx Lab Fortuna C200 Color Example Shots

Reflx Lab 100R Color Reversal Film Example Shots

Both films are perforated like standard 110 film. Since both batches are respooled from 16mm film, the roll has 16mm perforations on one side and 110 perforations on the other.

Reflx Lab recommends using four cameras in particular: Canon 110ED, Pentax Auto 110, Minolta 110 Zoom, and Rollei E110. “It’s best to avoid cheap, toy-like models—such as those that look like disposable cameras,” Reflx Lab says of the cameras with fixed focus, fixed aperture, fixed shutter speed, no battery required, and often come attached to keychains.

Analog photography content creator Isaias Osorio says that previously, 110 films were limited exclusively to Lomography.

“And even though they are not a factory making emulsions from scratch, they are doing the trick that very few are encouraged to do: adapt film to this format so that it stays alive,” Osorio says, translated from Spanish on Instagram.

“Yeah, it has its cons: the cartridge doesn’t bring the window back to see the meter, so you shoot a little blindly. How do you know the roll is over? Easy, when you can’t move the winder anymore.”

The Fortuna C200 is available for $19.99, while the 100R Color Reversal costs $24.99. See the Reflx Lab website for purchasing information.