Harman Launches Its Red 125 Redscale Pro-Finished Film in 120 Format

A Harman RED ISO 125 redscale film roll stands beside its red and white box labeled "Harman Photo RED, ISO 125 Redscale Film" on a plain white background.

United Kingdom-based Harman Technology announced a new redscale color negative film, Harman Red 125, in February, initially only in 35mm format. The company has today released the intriguing pro-finished redscale film in 120 format for medium-format analog photographers.

The Harman Red 125, as its name suggests, is an ISO 125 redscale film designed to give photos a distinct red, orange, and yellow appearance. The film, based on the Harman Phoenix emulsion, achieves this by exposing the image through the film’s red-sensitive base layer first, as Giles Branhwaite, Sales and Marketing Director at Harman, explained when the company launched Red 125 in 35mm format. The new 120 format works the same way, albeit on a larger scale.

A modern building with a curved glass facade is seen behind large, angled yellow support cables. The photo has a strong orange-yellow filter, giving it a warm glow. The BBC logo is visible on the building.
Photo by Sue Evans

“Depending upon the exposure and color characteristics of a scene, images can range from strong ‘apocalyptic’ looking bright orange and red tones to more subtle orange and green tones and delicate shadows,” Harman explains. “Higher exposures will yield finer grain and brighter tones. Lower exposures will show more green foliage, coarser grain, and prominent shadows.”

A pedestrian bridge spans a river, leading to modern glass and steel buildings, including two labeled "BBC." The image has a strong orange-yellow tint, creating a warm, dramatic effect. Photo credit: Sue Evans.
Photo by Sue Evans

While nominally rated at EI 125, the film’s usable exposure range is EI 50 to 400, with the best results in the 100 to 200 range depending on the scene’s brightness and contrast.

PetaPixel‘s Matt Growcoot reviewed the film, testing it in challenging situations like a skate competition in Netherlands and photographing abandoned buildings in Birmingham, England.

A person wearing a helmet and hoodie performs a jump on a skateboard over a concrete block in an urban area. The background features a building with the "Sendcloud" logo. The image has a retro, sepia-like color tone.

View through a dark, rectangular window of a brick building courtyard bathed in intense orange light. The scene includes windows with uneven frames and a partially overgrown ground. The light creates a warm, surreal atmosphere.

Two people joyfully ride a bicycle along a riverside path during golden hour. The person in front pedals, while the other hugs them from behind. The scene is warm with an orange hue, and old brick buildings line the opposite side of the river.

“Harman Red is for analog photographers who are keen to experiment and don’t mind not knowing exactly which reddish color tone will appear on each frame. The precise accent of each image is dependent on the light source and exposure settings,” Growcoot wrote before recommending that photographers give Harman’s new Red 125 film a try for themselves.

Pricing and Availability

With the addition of a 120 format option for Harman Red 125, even more analog photographers can give the experimental film a shot and flex their creative muscles. A roll of 120-format Harman Red 125 is available now for $12.99. It is developed using a C41 process.

Image credits: Product photos by Harman Technology. Real-world sample images shot on 35mm film by Matt Growcoot for his review unless otherwise noted.

