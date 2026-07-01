Godox Made a WEIRD Camera and Adobe Buys Topaz | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Godox became a camera manufacturer with the introduction of the C100, a very weird, screen-less point and shoot camera. Also, Adobe acquired Topaz, Samyang finished its “holy trinity,” and Nikon did something it has never done before.

PetaPixel‘s Matt Growcoot joins the podcast as he got humbled by the gauntlet that is a camera press trip. With that in mind, he explains what he was expecting and what actually happened. In short: it wasn’t the vacation he thought it would be.

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In This Episode: