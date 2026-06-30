Fujifilm’s QuickSnap Film Camera Series Gets a Pair of New Models

Fujifilm’s classic QuickSnap series of one-time use, or “disposable” as many customers say, cameras is celebrating its 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, Fujifilm has released two new variants of its QuickSnap one-time-use analog cameras.

The new QuickSnap Black and White comes preloaded with a 27-shot roll of ISO 400 black-and-white negative film. Like the standard QuickSnap that uses a roll of Kodak X-Tra ISO 400 color negative film, the Black and White one-time use camera has a built-in 32mm f/10 fixed focus plastic lens, a 1/140s shutter speed, and a built-in flash that works for subjects from about one to three meters away from the camera.

The other new QuickSnap, the QuickSnap Active, replaces the current waterproof QuickSnap camera. The QuickSnap Active comes equipped with a protective housing, which Fujifilm says works well for “unpredictable, all-weather, all-terrain adventures.” The camera also has a wrist strap to keep it safe.

To ensure it’s suitable for more adventures, including underwater ones, the QuickSnap Active comes with ISO 800 color negative film. It ditches the flash, though. Fujifilm says it is waterproof up to 35 feet below the surface.

“For 40 years, Fujifilm QuickSnap cameras have been trusted companions for people making images on the go,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“In the age of endless smartphone imagery, one-time use cameras have always offered something unique — intentionality. A dedicated device in your hand solely used for image-making — a departure from the constant beeping, buzzing, or alerts from our electronic devices. QuickSnap reminds us to take a breath, be authentic, and capture a raw moment, filter-free. These latest new varieties take that intentionality a step further, bringing users the artistic flair of black and white photography, or the go-anywhere capability of a durable all weather camera.”

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm QuickSnap Black and White one-time-use film camera is expected to be available in early September for $22.90 in the United States and $34.99 in Canada.

The QuickSnap Active should also arrive in stores that month, although it’ll be slightly pricier. The MSRP is $24.75 in the US and $36.99 in Canada.

Image credits: Fujifilm