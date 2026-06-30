Fujifilm’s QuickSnap Film Camera Series Gets a Pair of New Models

Jeremy Gray

Split image: On the left, a hand slips a black camera into a pocket. On the right, a camera in a clear waterproof case rests on sand beside sunglasses and a woven bag.

Fujifilm’s classic QuickSnap series of one-time use, or “disposable” as many customers say, cameras is celebrating its 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, Fujifilm has released two new variants of its QuickSnap one-time-use analog cameras.

The new QuickSnap Black and White comes preloaded with a 27-shot roll of ISO 400 black-and-white negative film. Like the standard QuickSnap that uses a roll of Kodak X-Tra ISO 400 color negative film, the Black and White one-time use camera has a built-in 32mm f/10 fixed focus plastic lens, a 1/140s shutter speed, and a built-in flash that works for subjects from about one to three meters away from the camera.

A person with curly hair wearing a plain white t-shirt is holding a disposable camera up to their eye, as if taking a photo, against a white background.

A Fujifilm QuickSnap Black and White disposable camera is shown next to its black packaging box. The camera has a green stripe and built-in flash. The box displays product details and the number 27 for exposures.

A wooden table with black-and-white photos, an instant camera, a notebook, earbuds, and a cup of latte art coffee. Some photos show people posing together and walking in an urban setting.

The other new QuickSnap, the QuickSnap Active, replaces the current waterproof QuickSnap camera. The QuickSnap Active comes equipped with a protective housing, which Fujifilm says works well for “unpredictable, all-weather, all-terrain adventures.” The camera also has a wrist strap to keep it safe.

To ensure it’s suitable for more adventures, including underwater ones, the QuickSnap Active comes with ISO 800 color negative film. It ditches the flash, though. Fujifilm says it is waterproof up to 35 feet below the surface.

A woman with long dark hair, wearing a navy shirt and gold jewelry, smiles while holding a blue camera up to her eye as if taking a photo. She stands against a white background.

A blue waterproof camera, white cat-eye sunglasses, flip-flops, seashells, and a green-striped towel are arranged on sandy beach with a mesh bag containing pastel-colored lip balms and a bamboo container.

A blue waterproof camera, two surf photos, a plate of sliced kiwi, a glass of lemon water, white tulips, and a beige bag are arranged on a striped light blue cloth.

“For 40 years, Fujifilm QuickSnap cameras have been trusted companions for people making images on the go,” says Bing Liem, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation.

“In the age of endless smartphone imagery, one-time use cameras have always offered something unique — intentionality. A dedicated device in your hand solely used for image-making — a departure from the constant beeping, buzzing, or alerts from our electronic devices. QuickSnap reminds us to take a breath, be authentic, and capture a raw moment, filter-free. These latest new varieties take that intentionality a step further, bringing users the artistic flair of black and white photography, or the go-anywhere capability of a durable all weather camera.”

Pricing and Availability

The Fujifilm QuickSnap Black and White one-time-use film camera is expected to be available in early September for $22.90 in the United States and $34.99 in Canada.

The QuickSnap Active should also arrive in stores that month, although it’ll be slightly pricier. The MSRP is $24.75 in the US and $36.99 in Canada.

Buy the Fujifilm QuickSnap new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm QuickSnap used on KEH.com

Image credits: Fujifilm

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