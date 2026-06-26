Woman Bravely Films Terrifying Encounter With Charging Grizzly Bear

Matt Growcoot

Split image: Left side shows a bear standing upright on a dirt path in front of trees. Right side shows the bear running on all fours through a forested area, appearing slightly blurred by motion.

A video is going viral today after a woman filmed herself bravely standing up to a grizzly bear as it took a sinister interest in her dog.

The anonymous woman is being praised as heroic as well as being congratulated on her ice-cold camera skills as she continued filming the encounter despite being in grave danger.


The video is believed to have been filmed in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, and it shows what appears to be a juvenile grizzly stalking the woman’s dogs as she shouts and yells at the bear.

“This video was taken by a friend of mine, it is the craziest bear encounter I have seen and it’s a miracle she and her dog made it out of this situation safely,” writes Elysia Boyd on Instagram.

“Let this be a reminder to always carry bear spray while hiking in bear country. An encounter can happen at any time.”

A brown bear with shaggy fur walks along a dirt road near a forested area, with trees and grass visible in the background.

The bear appears to be mainly interested in the woman’s dog, which is cowed and afraid. When the dog turns its back, the bear charges at the pooch and the woman. At one point, the brown bear is frighteningly close to the two of them.

Like anything on the internet, armchair experts were in the comments, offering their two cents.

“To everyone coming in here with your she should’ve done this and that’ advice and ‘my dog would’ve scared it off!’ or ‘she should’ve had her handgun on her!’ — This is in Canada. This is a GRIZZLY bear. This is NOT a black bear. This is an apex predator that is EXTREMELY aggressive, with massive claws,” writes one person beneath Boyd’s post.

“Get your heads out from between your cheeks. Your dogs would be DEAD. You would be DEAD. Her making noise and talking down at the bear while walking away slowly is EXACTLY what you’re supposed to do in this situation. It would catch the dog, by the way, if the dog went off-leash. Just stop.”

A brown bear stands upright on its hind legs on a gravel road, with a forested area in the background.

Photographer Dave Landage, who frequently photographs bears in Alberta, also shared the video, highlighting that the encounter could have ended very differently.

“Keep your pets on a leash, carry bear spray, and give bears the space they deserve,” he says.

“Just a quick tip for everyone who can’t keep their cameras steady while walking or driving or standing and watching a sunset. Contact this lady and take lessons,” jokes one person.

PetaPixel covered a hiker’s encounter with a mountain lion a few years ago. It’s also reminiscent of the infamous cougar encounter in Utah a few years back.

Image credits: via Elysia Boyd

, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
A person in a blue troll costume stands in shallow water, looking at a brown bear running through the water nearby. Green trees and grass line the background. Hockey Team’s Mascot is Charged by Grizzly Bear While Filming Video
photographer mauled grizzly bear national park wyoming Photographer Mauled by Grizzly Bear in ‘Surprise’ Encounter
the boss Photographer’s Encounter with Huge Grizzly Bear Known as ‘The Boss’
Tourists Ignore Yellowstone Park Ranger’s Warnings to Take Photos of Grizzly Bear Tourists Ignore Yellowstone Park Ranger’s Warnings to Take Photos of Grizzly Bear
Discussion