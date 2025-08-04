Hockey Team’s Mascot is Charged by Grizzly Bear While Filming Video

This is the terrifying moment a hockey player and his team’s mascot were charged by a grizzly bear while they were filming a video.

Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden and the team’s sea troll mascot Buoy were filming near Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve on June 25 when they came face to face with a grizzly bear.

According to multiple reports by outlets such as USA Today, NBC Right Now, and KOMO News, the pair were taking part in a fly fishing video shoot for the Seattle Kraken’s annual trip with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation. During filming, a grizzly bear unexpectedly charged at the group.

In footage shared on Buoy’s official social media account, the bear is seen observing the crew from across a shallow river. Moments later, the animal appears closer to the group and lets out a growl, catching everyone off guard.

As soon as the grizzly bear is spotted, the cast and crew attempt to exit the water. But the animal moves quickly toward them, growling and splashing as it advances, before turning away.

At one point, the bear seems particularly focused on Buoy, fiercely charging toward the mascot and Hayden and forcing them to retreat.

The bear eventually wanders off, and fortunately, no one was injured during the encounter. The close call was caught on video, with Hayden saying afterward that Buoy’s striking appearance might have attracted the bear’s attention.

“I want to blame it on Buoy. They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it okay, but it was a close call,” Hayden says.

What to do if a Bear Charges at You

Grizzly bears are known to bluff charges, which are meant to scare or intimidate and are more common than aggressive charges.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), when a bear bluff charges, its head and ears are typically up and forward. The bear will puff itself up to appear larger and may bound forward on its front paws in large leaps, but then stop short or veer to one side. Often, bears retreat after a bluff charge or may vocalize loudly.

If a bluff charge appears imminent, a person should slowly back away while waving their arms above their head and speaking to the bear in a calm voice. If the bear charges, it is important to hold ground and remain calm. After the charge, the person should slowly retreat while keeping an eye on the bear. It helps to make it clear to the bear that the person is human and not a threat, continuing to speak in a calm voice throughout the encounter.

