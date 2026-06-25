Kipon Launches World’s First Pro PL Mount Adapter With an Integrated Variable ND

Kipon has introduced a new Variable ND PL adapter for Sony and Nikon mirrorless cameras, and it looks pretty nifty. It is the world’s first professional PL mount adapter with an integrated variable ND, Kipon says.

Kipon, a Chinese company, has for the first time designed and assembled its new adapter in Japan. Likewise, the high-quality variable ND filters that drop into the adapter are produced in Japan.

As reported by CineD, the Kipon Variable ND PL adapter features a built-in 1.5-7 stop variable neutral density filter and also lets filmmakers adapt PL-mount cinema lenses directly to their mirrorless cameras. It’s a 2-in-1 tool for filmmakers.

The adapter itself includes a very deep recess and places the variable ND filter drop-in slot as far back toward the camera as possible. This ensures that more PL cinema lenses, including those with protruding rear elements, can still be used with the adapter. It even works with Kipon’s existing Mamiya 645-PL 0.7x Optical Focal Reducer System, which lets users mount Mamiya 645 medium-format lenses on PL-mount cinema cameras. There is a multi-start threaded mechanism to enable precise flange distance adjustments.

Variable ND filters are a go-to filtration tool for filmmakers, allowing them to dial in the right shutter speed (or shutter angle) at any aperture. Without an ND filter, filmmakers often have to stop their lens down to a slower aperture, which is not always the desired look and feel for a shot. Users can adjust the ND strength from 1.5 to 7 using a ridged gear dial on the adapter.

“These products represent the culmination of years of experience in optical engineering and adapter design,” Kipon says. “Our goal was to create a tool that improves real-world cinematography workflows without compromising optical quality or lens compatibility.”

The company says it worked with technical specialists and professional cinema experts at Sanwa Eizai and Crank on its new adapter.

“Extensive feedback from rental technicians, cinematographers, and production professionals helped shape the final design, ensuring the adapters meet the practical demands of modern film production,” Kipon promises.

Pricing and Availability

The Kipon Variable ND PL adapter is available to preorder now directly through Kipon for 15% off its $699 retail price, bringing it down to $573. Both the Sony E and Nikon Z versions are expected to begin shipping in mid-August.

While it is not yet listed at other retailers at the time of writing, the Kipon Variable ND PL adapter will be sold through authorized retailers like B&H.

Image credits: Kipon