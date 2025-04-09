Kipon Launches Cinespeed65 Medium Format Cine Lens Series With Speedy 68mm T1.4 Prime

Kipon, known for its optic adapters and lenses aimed at the pro cinema and broadcasting market, announced its newest lens, the Cinespeed65 68mm T1.4. It is the company’s first medium-format cinema lens designed to cover medium and large-format image sensors, hence the “65” in the name.

First reported by dedicated film-making news site CineD, Kipon’s new lens is equivalent to a roughly 50mm f/1.1 lens in full-frame terms.

“Taking cinematic crops into account will put it in the relatively narrow normal focal lengths, one of the most common and versatile view angles in filmmaking. The announcement is quite preliminary, and details are sparse,” CineD says.

Kipon has not yet shared detailed specs about its new Cinespeed65 lens, which the company says will become a full-fledged, growing series. So without footage or image circle figures to go by, fair assumptions leave that the Kipon Cinespeed65 is aimed at cameras such as the upcoming Fujifilm GFX Eterna, straddling the hybrid medium-format segment. A PL lens like this will require an adapter for the GFX Eterna, but many medium-format and large-format cinema cameras come native with PL mounts. If the Cinespeed65 68mm T1.4 covers the full GFX Eterna image sensor (and then some for in-body image stabilization support), it could be a compelling choice for many filmmakers.

Sharing a sneak peek at the lens, Kipon promises its first medium format cine lens to exceed expectations.

“We are proud to announce Kipon’s first medium format cine lens, marking our entry into an exclusive club of manufacturers pushing the boundaries of cinematic imaging. Introducing Cinespeed65, a high-performance cine lens designed for professional filmmakers who demand exceptional image quality and precision,” Kipon writes.

“With our extensive experience in optical engineering and precision manufacturing, Cinespeed65 is built to meet the needs of the next generation of cinematographers. This lens is optimized for medium format cinema cameras, delivering unmatched depth, clarity, and cinematic character.”

Kipon further shared via Instagram that it has partnered with Sinemaskope Films for the feature-film The Remains, the first of which to be shot using the Cinespeed65.

“Director Mert Berdilek (@mertber) and DP Alper Kasap (@alper_kasap_cinematographer) have been working very closely with the Kipon team since their short-film Kuduz, to push the boundaries on large-format cinematography, and for the very first time with the Cinespeed65 series they are taking it one step further into uncharted waters to achieve a true 6×7 image with a digital cinema sensor, which up until now has only been achieved through IMAX 15 perf 65mm film,” Director Mert Berdilek and Kipon described in a joint statement.

“Kipon, with its global team of innovators, brought onboard 13 time Academy Award Winning cine-lens and optical designer Iain Neil, who has previously worked with; Cooke, Panavision, Leica [and Moment], to name a few — to bring these almost impossible lenses to life through his optical designs.”

Further details, including pricing and availability, are unknown for this exciting new medium format prime lens.

Image credits: Kipon