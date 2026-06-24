GoPro’s New Wireless Mic System Promises Pro Audio Performance on the Go

GoPro has announced the Wireless Mic Complete Kit, a compact wireless audio solution designed for creators who shoot across multiple devices, including action cameras, mirrorless cameras, smartphones, and traditional video rigs.

The new mic system includes two wireless transmitters, a TRS receiver, a USB receiver, windscreens, and a charging case. GoPro says the kit is designed to provide higher-quality voice recording than built-in camera microphones while remaining lightweight enough for travel, vlogging, and action sports applications.

Each transmitter weighs just 0.35 ounces (10 grams) and can be clipped to clothing or attached magnetically. GoPro says the system offers a wireless transmission range of up to 492 feet (150 meters) and records 24-bit audio at a 48kHz sample rate.

Designed for Multiple Cameras and Devices

The Wireless Mic System is compatible with a wide range of devices, including DSLR and mirrorless cameras, smartphones, GoPro cameras, and devices equipped with a 3.5mm TRS audio input.

For GoPro users, the system can connect through the Media Mod’s external microphone port using the included TRS receiver.

In addition to receiver-based operation, individual transmitters can connect directly to supported devices using Bluetooth. Compatible devices include GoPro’s Hero13 Black, Hero12 Black, Max2, and Mission 1 Series cameras, as well as supported smartphones.

When paired with Mission 1 Series cameras which PetaPixel just reviewed, GoPro says the transmitter supports Bluetooth Super Wideband Speech audio designed to deliver more natural-sounding voice recordings.

Features Designed for Content Creators

The Wireless Mic System includes several tools designed to improve audio quality in challenging recording environments.

Dynamic Noise Reduction is designed to reduce background distractions while emphasizing spoken dialogue. Users can also manually adjust audio levels via onboard gain controls, with a range of -12dB to +12dB.

For additional protection against clipped audio, the system includes Safety Track recording, which captures a secondary audio track at 6dB lower than the primary recording level.

GoPro says placing the microphone closer to the speaker helps reduce environmental noise from crowds, wind, and movement while improving overall speech clarity.

Battery life is rated for up to 6.5 hours per transmitter, while the TRS receiver can operate for up to 13 hours on a charge. The included charging case can fully recharge each component twice before needing to be recharged itself.

Built for Vlogging, Travel, and Action Sports

GoPro positions the Wireless Mic System as a flexible audio solution for creators working across multiple platforms and devices. The company says it is suitable for vlogging, interviews, podcasts, travel content, tutorials, and action sports coverage.

Because the system works with cameras, phones, and GoPro devices, creators can switch between different recording setups without changing the audio system.

The compact design also makes it easy to carry alongside existing camera gear, particularly for creators working in mobile or travel-focused environments.

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Wireless Mic Complete Kit is available now for $160 and includes two transmitters, a TRS receiver, a USB receiver, windscreens, and a charging case. GoPro also plans to release a Wireless Mic USB Kit for $80 and individual Wireless Mic Transmitters for $50.

Image credits: GoPro