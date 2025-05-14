Sennheiser’s $199 One-Mic Profile Wireless System is for Solo Creators

Jeremy Gray

A digital camera on a tripod faces a woman with red hair and sunglasses, who stands outdoors in front of a modern glass building. The camera is in focus, while the woman and background are blurred.

Sennheiser has announced a one-channel version of its Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz all-in-one microphone system. The new single-mic system promises a streamlined audio recording experience for solo creators, offering them an alternative to the two-channel version launched last year.

“Following the huge success of the Profile Wireless 2-channel system, we’re now catering to the solo creator, who does not require the full two-channel package but would rather like to save on weight and cost and still have Sennheiser audio quality,” says Hendrik Millauer, Product Manager Broadcast and Film at Sennheiser. “Profile Wireless 1-channel is also ideal for the casual user looking for a wireless mic to hook up to their laptop, for example.”

A woman with red hair smiles while standing in front of a camera and microphone in a studio with blue lighting. Shelves and equipment are visible in the background.

Like the two-channel version, the solo system promises to be quick and easy to set up — there is no app required. It can be used alongside dedicated camera systems, smartphones, and computers, and can be combined with an external lavalier mic or used to create a wireless boom. The mic promises up to seven hours of operating time and includes 16GB of onboard memory, which supports up to 30 hours of internal recording.

The Profile Wireless 1-channel mic system ships in a pouch that includes the clip-on mic with mini windshield and magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, two USB cables, USB-C and Lightning adapters, a camera cable, and a shoe mount adapter. Although this new 1-channel system ships with just the one mic, creators can easily add a second mic down the road if they need to expand the system.

Flat lay of an audio recording kit with a black zippered carrying case, small audio receiver, adapters, two cables, lightning and USB-C connectors, a fuzzy windscreen, and a blue coiled audio cable arranged neatly.

Alongside its new one-channel single-mic Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz system, Sennheiser released a firmware update for all its Profile Wireless systems that adds 32-bit float recording. Creators now have a second option that goes alongside the standard 24-bit recording. Creators can still use this mode for its lower memory requirement while adding a Safety Channel Mode recording that will include a -6db version of the audio to use in the event of clipping.

“With the latest Profile Wireless firmware update, we’re addressing user requests for a 32-bit float functionality,” says Millauer. “This will allow creators to record with extremely high dynamic range, and help them to recover clipped audio.”

Two Sennheiser audio transmitters sit on a wooden desk next to a partially open black laptop, with a blurred background featuring warm lighting.

Sennheiser’s new Profile Wireless system firmware (version 4.1.0) is available now directly from Sennheiser.

Pricing and Availability

Buy the Sennheiser Profile Wireless new on Amazon.comBuy the Sennheiser Profile Wireless used on KEH.com

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel mic is available now for $199, $100 less than the Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-channel system.

Image credits: Sennheiser

