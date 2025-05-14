Sennheiser’s $199 One-Mic Profile Wireless System is for Solo Creators

Sennheiser has announced a one-channel version of its Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz all-in-one microphone system. The new single-mic system promises a streamlined audio recording experience for solo creators, offering them an alternative to the two-channel version launched last year.

“Following the huge success of the Profile Wireless 2-channel system, we’re now catering to the solo creator, who does not require the full two-channel package but would rather like to save on weight and cost and still have Sennheiser audio quality,” says Hendrik Millauer, Product Manager Broadcast and Film at Sennheiser. “Profile Wireless 1-channel is also ideal for the casual user looking for a wireless mic to hook up to their laptop, for example.”

Like the two-channel version, the solo system promises to be quick and easy to set up — there is no app required. It can be used alongside dedicated camera systems, smartphones, and computers, and can be combined with an external lavalier mic or used to create a wireless boom. The mic promises up to seven hours of operating time and includes 16GB of onboard memory, which supports up to 30 hours of internal recording.

The Profile Wireless 1-channel mic system ships in a pouch that includes the clip-on mic with mini windshield and magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, two USB cables, USB-C and Lightning adapters, a camera cable, and a shoe mount adapter. Although this new 1-channel system ships with just the one mic, creators can easily add a second mic down the road if they need to expand the system.

Alongside its new one-channel single-mic Profile Wireless 2.4 GHz system, Sennheiser released a firmware update for all its Profile Wireless systems that adds 32-bit float recording. Creators now have a second option that goes alongside the standard 24-bit recording. Creators can still use this mode for its lower memory requirement while adding a Safety Channel Mode recording that will include a -6db version of the audio to use in the event of clipping.

“With the latest Profile Wireless firmware update, we’re addressing user requests for a 32-bit float functionality,” says Millauer. “This will allow creators to record with extremely high dynamic range, and help them to recover clipped audio.”

Sennheiser’s new Profile Wireless system firmware (version 4.1.0) is available now directly from Sennheiser.

Pricing and Availability

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel mic is available now for $199, $100 less than the Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-channel system.

Image credits: Sennheiser