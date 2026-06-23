‘Supergirl’ Actor David Corenswet Lashes Out at Photographer Who Touched Co-Star’s Back at Premiere

Supergirl actor David Corenswet was seen confronting a photographer who touched his co-star Milly Alcock’s back while asking for a photo of her at the film’s premiere.

The world premiere of Supergirl, which stars Alcock in the titular role and Corenswet as Superman, was held on Monday night in Brooklyn, New York.

In footage — that appeared to be from the red carpet premiere and has gone viral online — Corenswet was seen lashing out at a photographer for touching Alcock’s back, seemingly to reposition her for a shot.

Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer pic.twitter.com/IaMBntXG8B — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 22, 2026

Corenswet and Alcock were filmed chatting with other stars in the Superman franchise near the paparazzi line. Then, a photographer reached out and put a hand on the middle of Alcock’s back.

Corenswet immediately noticed this and moved between Alcock and the press line, stepping in to block the photographer and create space between her and the cameras. The visibly angered actor then raises a hand to the photographer while circling the scene. Corenswet then places his hand on Alcock as he appears to confront the photographer directly, indicating she should not be touched. “Back off,” the actor appears to say to the photographer.

The footage has amassed nearly one million views on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) since it was posted yesterday. Social media users appear to be divided on whether Corenswet’s reaction was justified. Some viewers described the actor’s response as heroic and protective, saying the photographer was wrong to touch the Supergirl star to get a photo.

“There is no reason for you to put your hands on her,” one X user writes. “All the other photographers got her attention without touching her.”

However, others believed that the photographer was simply doing his job and suggested that Alcock should have been positioned toward the paparazzi at the film’s premiere.

“As the star of the movie, she probably should be facing the photographers. They have a job to do, too,” a social media user says.

Another commenter notes the symbiotic relationship between celebrities and photographers, and how each relies on the other for their profession.

“Actors actually know a lot of the regular photographers that are at events like this. They might actually have a rapport with each other,” the X user writes, before agreeing that the paparazzi’s physical contact “still probably shouldn’t happen though.”

The footage comes after a recent report revealed how the atmosphere in red carpet photo pits is changing, with photographers increasingly abandoning loud and aggressive tactics once used to get celebrities’ attention as the industry adjusts to new expectations from stars, publicists, and the rise of social media.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.