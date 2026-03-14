Red Carpet Photography Is Getting Quieter

The atmosphere in red carpet photo pits is reportedly changing, with photographers increasingly abandoning loud and aggressive tactics once used to get celebrities’ attention.

A fascinating report by Vanity Fair’s Rebecca Ford reveals how the behavior of red carpet photographers has changed in recent years, with less shouting and confrontation as the industry adjusts to new expectations from celebrities, publicists, and the rise of social media.

@thenewsmovement "You guys are so quiet this year." Sabrina Carpenter says Chappell Roan started a "movement" after noticing photographers at the Grammys were quieter than usual. ♬ original sound – The News Movement

A recent viral video showed singer Sabrina Carpenter joking on how the red carpet photographers seemed unusually well-behaved and credited fellow musician Chappell Roan with helping change the atmosphere. Roan has become known for confronting red carpet photographers when she feels they behave aggressively. However, Ford’s report for Vanity Fair says the shift in red-carpet behavior cannot be explained by one person alone. Photographers and publicists say that broader cultural changes have reshaped how photographers interact with celebrities.

In the past, photographers often used loud or provocative remarks to get celebrities to turn toward their cameras. But younger performers are less willing to accept that behavior.

“There is sort of just the systemic objectification that existed in Hollywood before in terms of how artists could be treated that has been recalibrated,” one publicist tells Vanity Fair. “And so shouting at them and saying the kinds of things that were said to them all of those years ago just doesn’t fly anymore.”

Photographers themselves also say the atmosphere has changed. One Los Angeles-based photographer tells Vanity Fair that avoiding aggressive behavior can actually improve working conditions. “I would say it has seemed to be in everybody’s best interest if you don’t yell at people and make them uncomfortable. And guess what? They stay longer.”

Industry veterans say the environment used to be much more chaotic. Neilson Barnard, senior director of entertainment photography at Getty Images, tells Ford that “twenty-plus years ago, it was a bit of a free-for-all” and that the atmosphere was highly competitive. Red carpet photographers were often packed tightly together, pushing equipment and trying to secure the best angle. As Barnard describes it, the job required constant competition to make sure celebrities looked directly into a specific camera lens rather than simply toward the group.

But several photographers tell Ford that the COVID-19 pandemic helped reset the environment. Red carpet events stopped for months, and many photographers left the industry. When events resumed, new photographers entered the field, changing the dynamics inside photo pits.

The demographics of the profession have also reportedly shifted. More women now work red carpets, and several sources say that the move away from what had been a “boys club” has altered the atmosphere. One female photographer said colleagues sometimes help celebrities by pointing out wardrobe or makeup issues and giving them a moment to fix them before photos are taken. Barnard says Getty Images now has a roster that is roughly half female.

“If there’s mutual respect between the photographer, the subject matter, the PR, that process becomes more collaborative than combative,” Barnard tells Ford. “And because of that, I think there’s calmness and efficiency. It’s just a better place to be.”

At the same time, photographers noted that gender balance alone does not eliminate conflict. One photographer told Ford that “some of the most toxic people are women,” adding that some photographers may adopt aggressive behavior in order to compete.

Another major factor is the rise of social media. Photographer Jeff Kravitz tells Vanity Fair that the number of photographers allowed into some photo pits has dropped sharply. Kravitz says the Grammys pit once held about 75 photographers. This year he counted roughly 14, while other spaces were used by social-media reporters recording video content.

Social media has also increased scrutiny of photographers’ behavior. Incidents in photo pits can now be recorded and shared widely online. One Los Angeles photographer tells Ford that shouting or insulting celebrities can quickly go viral. That risk became clear during the Met Gala in 2024, when photographers were filmed on a livestream mocking the K-pop group Stray Kids. The video spread online, and fans targeted the photographers’ social-media accounts. One website connected to the photographers was reportedly hacked and replaced with a message demanding an apology.

Photographers interviewed by Vanity Fair say red carpet environments still vary by event and the photographers present. High-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala can remain intense because photographers line both sides of the carpet and compete for celebrities’ attention. But instead, some photographers now try to stand out by building rapport with celebrities or using humor rather than shouting.



Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.