‘Superman’ Trailer Re-Edited to Remove Hero’s Controversial Blink

Filmmakers have re-edited the new Superman trailer to remove a blink that showed the hero reacting to a thrown can — after fans complained that DC’s Man of Steel would never flinch at such a minor impact.

Superman director James Gunn appears to have edited out the moment DC’s Man of Steel blinks in the newest trailer for the movie, which is set for release this summer.

They removed Superman’s blink when he gets hit with the can in the new trailer pic.twitter.com/Xrcqxq5PcU — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) May 14, 2025

In the original teaser trailer, Superman, who is played by actor David Corenswet in the latest franchise, is seen walking past a group of protesters. As tensions rise, one particularly angry protester throws a can directly at Superman’s head. In the initial version of the scene, Superman visibly blinks as the can hits his head — a tiny detail that quickly sparked widespread debate among observant fans.

The original trailer for Superman:

The new trailer for Superman:

This detail received backlash from viewers who were confused as to why Superman, who is supposed to be nearly invincible, would flinch from something as minor as a tin can. Fans pointed out that the hero has taken bullets without reacting, so blinking in response to a lightweight object seemed oddly out of place and inconsistent with Superman’s near-impervious nature.

Now, it looks like the filmmakers have quietly changed this detail and re-edited the clip in the new version of the trailer, Superman’s blink has been removed. Instead, in the updated trailer, Superman maintains a steady gaze as the can strikes him, showing no blink or physical reaction whatsoever. Superman stands still and unfazed as the can bounces off him — restoring the unshakable image fans expect from the Man of Steel.

While Superman director Gunn has not addressed the re-edit publicly, comic book news outlet SuperHeroHype notes that the filmmakers likely removed the blink using either a new take or digital effects. SuperHeroHype reports that this change shows the Superman filmmakers’ “close attention to fan perception and character accuracy.”