This Moronic Handheld Camera Fan Quite Literally Blows

Jeremy Gray

Seven handheld action cameras in various colors (black, pink, purple, orange, and silver) stand upright and tilted, displaying their screens and lens assemblies, against a white background.

Is it a DJI Osmo? Is it an Insta360 Luna? Nope, it’s a Goojodoq GFS025, and it, for whatever reason, is a handheld camera fan.

Award-winning filmmaker Philip Bloom posted about the Goojodoq GFS025 late last week, and the jokes practically write themselves.

View on Threads

“Cool and capture at the same time,” Goojodoq explains. “Dual-system independence.”

Users don’t need to choose between cooling and recording, as the GFS025 can do both at the same time. But no, this is not about keeping the camera cool so that it can record longer. The fan is for the user.

“You can stay refreshed while capturing every moment,” the manufacturer promises.

A young woman with long dark hair holds a black and pink handheld device with a circular attachment, looking at it closely. The background is plain white.

A woman in a white outfit holds a compact black device with a pink circular microphone and a small display screen. Text promotes the 2-in-1 recording and cooling features for travel.
“Record and Cool Together,” the manufacturer says. But not really, because the fan will totally ruin the audio.

From the outside, save for the big pink-accented fan on top, the Goojodoq GFS025 looks generally like a DJI Osmo or Insta360 Luna. The general shape and design are very similar, and the GFS025 has a familiar built-in 1.3-inch touchscreen and on-device controls.

But unlike the Osmo Pocket 4 or Luna, which don’t even have a built-in fan, the GFS025 keeps the user cool and refreshed. Wow! Goojodoq is really addressing the piles of complaints from users who feel warm when they are pointing their camera at something.

“Heard it blows away the competition and is great in the only fans category,” jokes theartofmezame on Threads.

Two women outdoors, one holding a portable fan with a pink front, both smiling. Text on image promotes using the fan for sweat-free outdoor vlogs, ideal for camping, hiking, and exploration.

A woman in a white dress holds a handheld device with a small pink fan blowing air towards her face. Text reads, "Turbo Cooling Airflow: 18000 rpm brushless motor, releases 10 m/s high-speed blast for fast cooling in seconds.

“I feel like this is one of those things that when I’m out filming in the summer heat I say to myself, dang it, I chose the wrong pocket camera,” adds rogerseng.

“No more overheating in 4K 60,” jokes ben.mediaart.

Oh, Ben, how wrong you are. Not because the camera overheats, but because it doesn’t shoot 4K at all. It’s capped at 1080p30. As is so often the case with products like this, the manufacturer is otherwise light on specs. There is plenty of information about how the GFS025 has ample adjustment parameters for the built-in fan, from “soft breeze to powerful hurricane,” but details are sparse about the imaging capabilities.

A black and pink handheld device displays "100" on a circular screen. Text explains "100-speed precision control" with buttons for step-by-step or faster speed adjustments, and power on/off.

The camera-slash-fan has a CMOS image sensor of unknown size and megapixel count. It has a lens of some kind. And it can record JPG photos and AVI videos.

On the plus side, the price is right. The camera costs up to 1,499 Philippine pesos (PHP), which is less than $25 USD. What a steal.

Image credits: Goojodoq Global

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