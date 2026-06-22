Polaroid’s ‘Analog Summer’ Campaign Pushes Against Digital Overload

As digital technology has become ever more ingrained in modern life, a paradox has emerged alongside it: analog pursuits have experienced a remarkable resurgence.

Polaroid, the name synonymous with instant photography, is making its position clear via a series of provocative billboards placed in two major cities that live on digital: London and New York.

“By bringing a conversation around data centers and water consumption directly to the beach, Polaroid aimed to create a visual that would capture attention,” a press release reads. “And while the stunt references one of today’s most talked about technology debates, it uses it as a metaphor for a bigger conversation – our growing over-digitalization and the increasingly human need to step away from it.”

Other billboards include slogans like “dance like nobody is recording,” “less getting tracked, more getting lost,” and “you can’t bask in blue light.”

It’s all part of “The Best of Summer Analog” campaign that’s also pushing the new Polaroid Go Gen 3 camera, the company’s smallest instant analog camera ever.

Building on last year’s marketing campaign, “The Camera for an Analog Life”, it continues Polaroid’s mission to champion analog experiences in a world that increasingly lives online.

“When we stopped asking ‘How do you make instant cameras appealing to Gen Z?’ and started asking ‘Why should Polaroid exist at all in an AI era?’ we knew we were on to something,” says Creative Director at Polaroid, Patricia Varella.

“For Polaroid, the simple act of existing is already an act of rebellion. While our campaigns are provocative and challenge our relationship with technology, we’re not anti-digital. We know we have to live alongside it, but we’re deeply pro-human and know what humanity gives us. And we know what we stand to lose if we don’t protect it. That’s a fight worth fighting.”

Last week, Ben Fraternale from the photography YouTube channel In an Instant toured the last remaining instant film factory in the world.