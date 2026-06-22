Another Coach Complains About Photographers at the World Cup

England national team coach Thomas Tuchel made headlines last week for two reasons. One, his team sailed to an easy 4-1 victory over European rival Croatia. And two, Tuchel complained about how the gaggle of photographers positioned between Tuchel and his players ruined a really important pre-game moment during England’s national anthem. Another coach, German manager Julian Nagelsmann, is 100% on Tuchel’s side.

“What’s really crazy here is how close it is. I had a photo taken from just one centimeter away with [a] huge lens. That’s really, really close,” Nagelsmann said after his squad pulled out a nail-biter 2-1 victory against Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

“I don’t know how much we’re allowed to complain. But I agree with Thomas Tuchel,” Nagelsmann continued. “It really is an emotional moment when you connect with the players during the national anthem.”

After Tuchel’s complaint last week, FIFA said it would tweak its photographer policy. Clearly, that hadn’t happened by the time Germany and Côte d’Ivoire kicked off on Saturday, but it will hopefully have an impact moving forward, particularly as teams head into the pivotal knockout round matches.

FIFA told coaching staff that they would be permitted to step to the side of the photographers during pre-match festivities, enabling them to have a view of their teams on the pitch itself.

However, as The Athletic points out, different stadiums offer varying logistical challenges. As many stadiums are designed for National Football League (NFL) games, which are played on a smaller field, the distances between the dugout and the touchlines are very tight. Some stadiums have limited options for where photographers can go, and they, of course, have their own job to do.

It is nice to see that FIFA reacted to Tuchel’s well-reasoned criticism, though. FIFA quickly recognized that Tuchel had a good point and adjusted its rules in short order. Throughout the rest of the tournament, national team coaches must tell FIFA officials where they wish to stand during the anthem before the match begins. Teams must make their wishes clear during pre-match meetings.

Even if coaches opt to stand to the side of the photographers rather than be stuck behind them, that doesn’t necessarily address all of Nagelsmann’s complaints. Coaches will still be at full risk of a photographer sticking a giant lens in their face, at least in the stadiums with the least amount of extra space.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.