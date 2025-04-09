Ref Butts and Slam Dunks: What It’s Like Photographing an NBA Game

Distance is not a problem. Photographers at NBA games are so close that referees, coaches, and players can block their shots.

“Especially at NBA games, all photographers must face the infamous ‘ref butt’ issue,” says photojournalist Chris Day of The Commercial Appeal newspaper. “It differs from game to game depending on the standing habits of the referee, but I certainly have had moments when what I hoped would be a good photo of a Ja Morant dunk was instead a photo of a referee’s dress pants.”

Day joined the Gannett-owned Commercial Appeal newspaper in 2023, covering the Memphis Grizzlies of the Western Conference of the NBA. As the NBA playoffs approach (starting April 19 after the play-in tournament April 18), Day shares insights about game-day equipment, challenges, and rapport with other photographers.

Credentials

Day completed four news photography internships from 2019-2022 at the Gainesville Sun, Las Vegas Review-Journal, South Florida Sun Sentinel, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He earned history and journalism degrees from the University of Florida (2020) and a master’s degree from Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication (2022).

At the 2021 Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar, Day’s work was named Best Student Portfolio. He won second place in 2021 as Student Photographer of the Year in competition sponsored by the Ohio News Photographers Association.

Line of Sight at NBA Games

Line of sight issues cited by Day (“ref butt”) are longstanding. In 2006, Phoenix-based Max Simbron wrote a 10-page guide on “Shooting in the NBA” based on his experience photographing the Phoenix Suns.

“… equipment managers, coaches, towel boys, team doctors, and other team people will sometimes put equipment out, and can get in your way,” Simbron advised.

“Referees also roam up and down the baseline. Never expect them to completely be out of your way, you’re just fooling yourself.”

Court Side Logistics

At FedExForum in Memphis, the Grizzlies assign photographers game-day positions.

“We must remain seated the entire time,” says Day, adding that photographers get up at halftime to file and can go on the court when games end.

“I’m rather tall (6’3”), so my legs definitely get real stiff after the long period seated on the ground,” he says.

Players and refs have accidentally stepped on Day’s feet; he has avoided full contact.

“A fellow photographer and I had our hands up to help hold Ja Morant as he started to fall backwards toward us,” Day recalls, “but he luckily caught himself, so we didn’t have to save him from a spill. We both joked that he’s far more valuable than us, and we didn’t want to be known as the photographers who let Ja crash to the ground.”

Equipment

For NBA game assignments, Day uses two cameras (Sony a9 and a7) with a 16-35mm lens, a 70-200mm, and a 300mm.

“For most of the game, the two telephoto lenses are on the cameras as I switch back and forth from shooting the Grizzlies on offense and defense and also scan the crowd for candid reactions,” he says. “At the end of the game, I switch to the wide angle and crouch down to be ready to spring onto the court.”

At FedExForum, a photo room is located near the court.

How do Photographers Treat Each Other?

“We look out for each other,” sums up Day after two years of NBA-game experience in Memphis.

The rapport among photographers is friendly, and supportive.

“I find it enjoyable to be in the photo room with other local photographers,” says Day.

Game-day photographers seek colleagues’ advice on cropping and image selection.

What Are Photographers Looking For?

“My goal,” says Day, “is to tell the story of the game… turning points, great shots, missed shots, and reactions from players, coaches, and fans.”

Anticipation is a key part of the job.

“I hope to get the photos our reporters and editors need before they even ask,” says Day.

For the March 31 Grizzlies-Celtics game (the Celtics won 117-103), Day focused on specific storylines as both teams prepared to enter the playoffs:

Interactions of the Grizzlies new interim coach (Tuomas Iisalo) after the head coach was fired

Connections with fans and players to Celtics star Jason Tatum, born and raised in St. Louis

“During the game I’m following the action but also keep a mental checklist going at all times so I can roam from Tatum to the interim coach to fans who might have Tatum signs.”

After the Grizzlies-Celtics game, The Commercial Appeal posted a 38-photo gallery which featured Day’s images of the interim coach, a Tatum sign, and basketball action.

Any Upside to Tight Shooting Logistics?

Close proximity to players and their bench can produce unpredictable encounters. At the start of the Grizzlies-Celtics game on March 31, injured Grizzlies player Yuki Kawamura of Japan gave Day a fist pump and “sat down on the exercise pads next to me and watched the whole game beside me.”

Over time, the number of courtside photographers has declined for the sake of safety.

“If you look at old footage of the NBA finals or playoff games, you see probably 60 photographers on the court. Now there are 12 photographers total on the entire court,” legendary sports photographer Andrew Bernstein told PetaPixel in 2023. “The NBA has been very careful to take care of players’ safety and always has in mind that players are less likely to fall onto and trip over with fewer people.”

Photographers and camera operators should not expect much sympathy if players collide with them, says award-winning photographer Johnny Crawford, who worked 28+ years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“After (LeBron) James fell on the NBA cameraman, many fans and a few pro athletes tweeted that the cameraman should have gotten out of the way,” Crawford posted in 2015. “That’s crazy. Where was he (the cameraman) going to go? There were seats behind him that cost thousands of dollars holding fans, a still photographer on his left side, and the goal on his right side.”

Image credits: Photos by Chris Day for The Commercial Appeal. Photos of Chris Day by Petre Thomas.

About the author: Ken Klein lives in Silver Spring, Maryland; he is retired after a career in politics, lobbying, and media including The Associated Press and Gannett in Florida. Klein is an alumnus of Ohio University and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Scripps College of Communication. Professionally, he has worked for Fort Myers News-Press (Gannett), The Associated Press (Tallahassee), Senator Bob Graham, and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).