England Coach Begs FIFA to Move Photographers After They ‘Ruined’ His World Cup Debut

England national football team coach Thomas Tuchel is begging FIFA to move photographers during the 2026 World Cup after they blocked Tuchel’s view of his team during England’s anthem, “God Save the King.”

The World Cup is so much more than the globe’s biggest sports tournament. For the players and coaches, it is the culmination of a lifetime of rigorous dedication to sport, and a fleeting and powerful moment to connect with their teammates and, even more importantly, their nation. For Tuchel, who is managing his first World Cup, a 50-strong gaggle of photographers took some of the glean off his debut match.

While England rolled to an impressive 4-2 victory over European rival Croatia Wednesday evening in Arlington, Texas, Tuchel was not all smiles during his post-match press conference.

“I have to tell you something. I’m begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers in the national anthem, because I could not see my team in the national anthem,” Tuchel told gathered reporters. “And I was waiting for this moment. It was a very, very special moment today, and I was standing in front of a wall of 50 photographers, half a meter away, and I could not see one single player.”

“It ruined a little bit my experience today,” Tuchel concluded, slightly emotional.

Sideline footage shared on Reddit showed a confused Tuchel growing frustrated with the mass of photographers between him and his players.

“Very close, guys, very close. I cannot see them,” Tuchel said to the photographers, looking around for a place where he could see past them.

“What is this, what is this?” the manager gestured toward the photographers while speaking to someone off-screen, most likely a FIFA official.

It’s a shame that for Tuchel, a former player and longtime manager, such an important moment was ruined by photographers blocking his view. On the other hand, the photographers were occupying space that officials designated for them so they could do their job.

Unfortunately, even if FIFA responds to Tuchel’s feedback and finds a solution that works for coaches and photographers alike, there is no do-over for a manager’s first-ever World Cup match.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.