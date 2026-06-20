Four Decades of Photography That Defined Iconic Fashion Brand Yves Saint Laurent

A new exhibition explores how photography became central to the making of the famed fashion house Yves Saint Laurent over four decades.

The International Center of Photography’s (ICP) exhibition Yves Saint Laurent and Photography runs through September 28. The New York institution’s exhibition examines the close relationship Yves Saint Laurent forged between fashion and photography over forty years, showing how the medium served not only as a promotional tool but also as a creative influence that helped shape his legacy.

Organized in collaboration with the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris and the Fondation Pierre Bergé–Yves Saint Laurent, the exhibition brings together nearly 300 photographs and archival objects. It features work by photographers including Richard Avedon, Cecil Beaton, Annie Leibovitz, Helmut Newton, Gian Paolo Barbieri, and Irving Penn, alongside contact sheets, campaign materials, magazines, and personal images. Together, these materials highlight how Yves Saint Laurent helped establish a visual language that continues to shape how fashion is seen and understood today.

Yves Saint Laurent himself maintained an active relationship with countless photographers, viewing the medium as a way to take risks in fashioning his identity and pushing the boundaries of what was deemed acceptable or relevant, particularly regarding gender roles and expectations.

The ICPs exhibition is divided into two sections. The first brings together portraits, fashion images, and related works by photographers working in different styles, tracing the evolution of Yves Saint Laurent’s designs and his public image over time. It includes Irving Penn’s 1957 portrait of Yves Saint Laurent, Patrick Demarchelier’s 2004 portrait, William Klein’s experimental images from 1962, and Bettina Rheims’ backstage photographs from runway shows in the 1980s. Each image reflects a distinct moment in the designer’s career and the broader cultural context of the time.

The second section of the exhibit revisits the same period through more than 200 archival items from the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, including contact sheets, advertising notebooks, campaign catalogs, press clippings, magazines, and personal photographs. From widely recognized images to lesser-known works, these materials document how photography contributed to Yves Saint Laurent’s international reputation and left a lasting mark on visual culture.

Image credits: All photos courtesy of the International Center of Photography.