TourBox Dynamic Panel V2 Enables Robust Full-Screen Photo Editing in Lightroom

Last fall, TourBox released the Dynamic Panel for Lightroom, a new plugin for Adobe Lightroom Classic and Lightroom that enabled full-screen, clutter-free photo editing inside Lightroom when used alongside the TourBox Elite creative editing console. Dynamic Panel V2 has arrived with several new panels that photographers demanded.

Dynamic Panel V2 includes several new panels designed for real-world Lightroom photo editing workflows, including an advanced cropping panel with aspect ratio controls, rotation, zoom and reframe, and a new Composition Mode that TourBox says is designed for more precise crop adjustments.

There’s a new Tone Curve panel that delivers direct access to view and adjust Lightroom’s Tone Curve through TourBox. This lets photographers adjust Curves in full-screen without needing to open Lightroom’s native panel.

Another big improvement is a Color Grading panel. This brings Lightroom’s extensive Color Grading tools directly into Dynamic Panel, allowing photographers to fine-tune their color while editing in full screen. Users can adjust color wheels and related controls using their TourBox, which the company promises offers a more tactile, smoother color-grading experience than Lightroom’s typical sliders.

Many Lightroom users rely heavily on presets to dial in their preferred look. TourBox Dynamic Panel V2 now includes a Preset Panel, providing direct access to browse, preview, and apply Lightroom presets.

“Move Lightroom’s native panels aside and let the Dynamic Panel take over,” TourBox explains. “Enjoy an expansive view of your photos and an unprecedentedly smooth color grading experience.”

All the same floating, movable panels from the initial TourBox Dynamic Panel release remain intact here with V2, including exposure, contrast, white balance, shadows, highlights, saturation, and many more sliders. Users can quickly swap through panels using TourBox’s on-device controls, which include customizable dials, knobs, and buttons, each with unique shapes and textures to help photo editors quickly find what they’re looking for.

TourBox adds that the new Dynamic Panel V2 is coming soon to even more photo editing software. It currently supports Adobe Lightroom Classic and Lightroom, but development is underway for Adobe Camera Raw and Capture One.

The Dynamic Panel itself is free, but it requires a TourBox creative editing console. The TourBox Elite Plus is $252, while the TourBox Neo is $169. Complete purchasing details are available on TourBox’s website.

Image credits: TourBox. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.