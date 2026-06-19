26 Award-Winning Photos Show the Good and Bad of How We Interact With Nature

Jeremy Gray

Split image: Left, a shark swims among tall kelp underwater. Right, a close-up of a pig's face behind metal bars in a dimly lit enclosure, its eye visible through the bars.

The winning photos from the third annual Nature and Humans Photo Competition reveal two very different but equally important aspects of non-human animals.

Content warning: Some of the photographs below may be distressing to some readers. There are numerous photos of animals in extremely difficult and painful situations. Competition organizers rightly believe that these images are as important to view as outright beautiful ones, but a warning is nonetheless warranted.

On the one hand, the photo contest, which celebrates conservation photography and related initiatives, reveals the very ugly side of how people interact with animals, including through controversial factory-farming practices. On the other hand, the competition celebrates beautiful nature and wildlife photos that show animals at their very best.

“In the three ‘Nature and Humans’ conservation categories, we awarded powerful and original photographs that explore the relationship — positive or negative — between the natural environment and us, human beings,” the competition explains. “Both hopeful and distressing images were awarded, all sending a clear conservation message.”

In other categories, images are awarded more for their beauty and visual impact, which competition organizers, Fundación DESEA, say also contribute greatly to nature and wildlife conservation efforts.

“We believe that the best way to inspire the will to protect Nature is through its stunning beauty,” the Nature and Humans Photo Competition explains.

Photographers from 49 different countries and regions entered the contest, and Spanish nature photographer, Arturo de Frías, directed the competition and jury. Alongside the category-winning images below, runners-up and finalists were also named across all the categories. All of the other awarded photos are available to view online.

Conservation Photography — Thematic Series

Photographer human.cruelties, who self-describes as an animal rights investigator, won this category for their series, “Uncovering what’s hidden.” The photographer won a €1,500 cash prize.

A close-up of a pig’s face seen through metal bars inside a dimly lit enclosure, with the pig’s pink snout and blue eye visible and the scene conveying a sense of confinement.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
Rows of pigs lie in narrow metal gestation crates inside a large, industrial indoor farm facility, with automated feeding systems overhead and fluorescent lighting above.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
A group of piglets lies on bedding under two red heat lamps in a dark barn stall, with metal bars separating two sections. The red light highlights the piglets while the rest of the scene is in shadow.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
A person wearing a mask and headlamp inspects the ceiling inside a dark, empty livestock barn with metal pens on both sides.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
Several pigs are confined in narrow metal cages inside a dark, industrial setting. One pig stands facing away, showing dirty patches on its hindquarters. The overall scene appears cramped and dimly lit.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
A person in a blue protective suit stands on metal beams in a dark, industrial setting, illuminated by a flashlight.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties
A person in protective clothing and orange gloves holds a newborn piglet inside a dimly lit pig farm, with metal pens and other pigs visible in the background.
‘Uncovering what’s hidden’ by human.cruelties

Conservation Photography — Single Image

Photographer Francisco Negroni took the top spot in this category for the photo, “Screaming in the wind.”

A mountain lion is caught mid-leap atop a barbed wire fence in a vast, open grassland under a cloudy sky, with its body draped over the top wire.
‘Screaming in the wind’ by Francisco Negroni

Conservation Photography — Spain

In this final category, important conservation photography works in Spain were celebrated. Javier Murcia took the top spot for “I want my soda,” a powerful shot that reflects the hazards of ocean pollution.

An octopus at the surface of clear blue water holds two yellow beverage cans with its tentacles, with its reflection visible above.
‘I want my soda’ by Javier Murcia

Nature Told by Women

Photographer Louise Jorgensen’s series, “Out of Sight, Out of Mind,” won first place. Jorgensen, like the other winners above, earned €1,500 for her victory.

A closeup view of a cow inside a metal livestock trailer, seen through a circular hole in the trailer wall. The cow looks out with a muddy coat and a somber expression.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen
Close-up of a cow's eye seen through a gap in a white fence or barrier, with the surrounding area out of focus, drawing attention to the animal's gaze and reflection in its eye.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen
A pig looks out through a small window in the metal side of a transport truck, its face partially visible behind the opening. The truck features several round ventilation holes.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen
A person wearing blue gloves and a scarf reaches through holes in a metal enclosure to touch the nose of a pig inside, making eye contact with the animal.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen
A group of sheep with yellow ear tags are closely packed together inside a metal enclosure, with light coming through small holes in the walls.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen
Several white chickens are crowded inside a blue plastic crate; one chicken is upside down with its head on the floor, appearing distressed. The image is viewed through the crate’s grid.
‘Out of Sight, Out of Mind’ by Louise Jorgensen

The Beauty of the Planet

Daniel Valverde’s photo, “Shaking Off While Eating,” shows a grizzly bear shaking off a huge spray of water while holding a fish in its paw. Valverde received a €1,000 voucher for any of Wildwatching Spain’s international photo tours.

A brown bear sits in a river, shaking its head and spraying water droplets in all directions. Rocky riverbed and blurred background are visible.
‘Shaking Off While Eating’ by Daniel Valverde

The Beauty of Spain

Valverde won this category, too, for his photo, “Power Struggle.” This earned the photographer another €500 voucher.

Two wild lynxes are engaged in a dynamic fight, with one lynx mid-air on its back, legs raised, while the other stands with a paw lifted, both showing intense expressions in a natural outdoor setting.
‘Power Struggle’ by Daniel Valverde

Mammals

Hira Punjabi’s fantastic portrait of a bat, “Bat Bath,” won the Mammals category. Punjabi won a Sony imaging kit valued at €1,700.

A bat flies low over water with its wings spread wide, creating splashes and ripples on the surface, against a blurred background.
‘Bat Bath’ by Hira Punjabi

Birds

Andrea Izzotti’s fantastic shot, “Cormorhunt,” earned the photographer a €500 voucher at Fotografiarte, one of Spain’s leading photography retailers.

A large school of fish swims in a swirling formation around a rock underwater, while a few dark-colored birds dive in, surrounded by rays of sunlight filtering through the water.
‘Cormorhunt’ by Andrea Izzotti

Oceans

“Ghost of the Kelp Forest” by Lesley Rochat won the photographer first prize in the Oceans category, plus an OM-5 Mark II kit with an OM System 12-45mm zoom lens.

A shark swims among tall kelp plants in an underwater forest, with sunlight filtering through the water and plants swaying gently around it.
‘Ghost of the Kelp Forest’ by Lesley Rochat

Other Animals

Lalith Ekanayake’s “Master of Disguise” is an eye-catching shot of a very well-camouflaged gecko.

A close-up of a leaf-tailed gecko camouflaged against tree bark, its textured, brownish-gray body blending seamlessly with the rough wood surface.
‘Master of Disguise’ by Lalith Ekanayake

Landscape

Javier Herranz’s stunning black-and-white landscape shot, “Flysch,” won top prize.

Black-and-white photo of jagged rock formations extending into the sea, with misty water swirling around the rocks, creating a dramatic and ethereal atmosphere.
‘Flysch’ by Javier Herranz

Creative

“Wings of Ghost” by photographer Lalith Ekanayake won the Creative category, where photographers battled it out with images captured using creative and experimental techniques.

A large flock of seabirds with white bodies and yellowish heads are densely clustered on a rocky surface near water, creating a striking, almost patterned appearance.
‘Wings of Ghosts’ by Lalith Ekanayake

Youth

Young photographer Jofre Cutal Gallifa won the “Youth” category with “Vergonya,” a photo showing a monkey trying to open its cage.

A person in a blue cap sits near a wooden crate, from which a monkey's arm reaches out through an opening, trying to touch a padlock. The background is blurred with colorful objects.
‘Vergonya’ by Jofre Cutal Gallifa

Child

An even younger photographer, Alberto Román Gómez, won the child category with “A break at 40°C.”

A small bird sits alone on a thin, bare branch against a blurred, cloudy sky in a black and white photograph.
‘A Break at 40°C’ by Alberto Román Gómez

Nature and Humans Photography Contest

The fourth edition of the Nature and Humans Photo Competition is now open for entries until September 28, 2026. Complete entry details and rules are available on the contest’s website.

Image credits: Nature and Humans Photo Competition. Individual photographers are credited in the captions.

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