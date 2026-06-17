Three Photographers Injured After Sprint Car Goes Off Track at Ohio Race

Pesala Bandara

Three photographers were injured when an out-of-control sprint car left the track and struck them during a racing event in Ohio this week.

The incident happened Monday night during an Ohio Sprint Speed Week event at Wayne County Speedway. Two photographers suffered critical injuries, while a third was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening after a sprint car left the racing surface.

According to a report by News 5 Cleveland, crews from the Apple Creek-East Union Township Fire Department responded to the speedway after a sprint car struck people in the infield area of the track.

Initial reports indicated that the victims were spectators in the grandstands or other viewing areas. Authorities later confirmed that the injured individuals were freelance photographers working at the event and were positioned in the infield.

Two of the photographers sustained critical injuries and required advanced medical care. One was transported by ambulance via the Apple Creek-East Union Township Fire Department, while a second person was airlifted from the scene by MedFlight. A third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

News 5 Cleveland reports that one person who was injured in the crash was Kyle Henline, who is the co-founder of Ohio Motorsport Photography. In a Facebook post, the company revealed that Henline has two broken bones in his right leg and underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair the breaks. He is now in recovery.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Brumme tells News 5 Cleveland that the three photographers were focused on documenting a sprint car crash at the event when a second car left the track and, unable to stop in time, struck all three of them.

“So everyone’s attention diverted towards that accident that took place, including the three bystanders which we now know are still photographers. They are in the infield to document the racing that goes on. And once this accident occurred, of course, they go and put their attention on this accident,” Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Brumme tells the news outlet. “Meanwhile, to the rear and side of them, another sprint car went off the track and couldn’t get stopped prior to getting to them and ended up striking all three of the bystanders, or in this case, the photographers.”

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