Photographer Rescues Man Trapped Under Rubble of His Tornado-Ravaged Home

Pesala Bandara

A news photographer documenting tornado damage helped rescue a man trapped under the rubble of his home — in what he described as the most dramatic experience of his 20-year career.

Freelance photographer Scott Lasker was recording video footage of the aftermath of a tornado in Streator, Illinois, when he heard a woman calling out for assistance. According to a report by FOX32 News, he followed the cries to a collapsed house and learned from the woman that her husband was trapped beneath heavy debris and could not get out.

“I think I’ve got a broken leg,” the man can be heard telling the photographer in harrowing footage.

Lasker handed his camera to the woman and immediately began helping, using his hands to clear debris while waiting for emergency responders.

“I started rolling on this tornado,” Lasker tells Fox32 News. “As I was doing that, a woman was screaming. I was able to help remove a big door.”

“His leg was broken. Out of the situation he was in, it was very dramatic. I hope he’s going to be okay.”

Lasker says police arrived shortly after and assisted with the rescue effort. Emergency crews later transported the injured man to the hospital. The man suffered several broken bones and is expected to recover.

Lasker, who has worked as a photographer for 20 years, says he has covered many storms and disasters but has never experienced anything like this.

“It was very dramatic,” he explains. “I’m just glad I was there to help.”

According to a further report by KXII 12 News, the man trapped under the rubble was identified as 65-year-old Gary Rymek. He became trapped inside his home after a tornado tore through the area.

“The door flew out of my hand, and then everything just started falling apart,” Rymek tells KXII 12 News. “I’m just very thankful I’m alive, that we are. Cause of what, what we went through, what we’ve seen. We thought during the time that it was not, we weren’t going to make it.”

At least three tornadoes touched down in Indiana and Illinois on Thursday, leaving 500,000 people without power. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado in Streator was classified as an EF-3, with winds reaching 136 miles per hour, capable of toppling cars, overturning trains, and uprooting trees.

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