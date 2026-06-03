Photographer Cleans Up Hundreds of Plastic Rose Petals Left Behind on Beach

A photographer cleaned up another couple’s mess after arriving at a beach only to find it covered in plastic rose petals.

Faith from Ethereal Visuals arrived at Black Beach on Minnesota’s North Shore on Friday morning (May 29) with clients in tow, all ready to do a photo shoot there.

But upon arrival, Faith found the beach covered in hundreds of fake rose petals that had “clearly” been left behind after a proposal or elopement.

“Black Beach is one of the North Shore’s most unique and visited destinations,” Faith writes on Facebook. “Thousands of people come here every year to enjoy it. The locals who live here shouldn’t have to spend their time cleaning up after people who show up, use the place as a backdrop, and then leave their garbage behind when they’re done.”

Faith’s social media posts quickly went viral and it didn’t take long for netizens to figure out who the culprit was. Sure enough, the mess was left behind by a proposal and the people involved blocked Faith and now appear to have deleted their TikTok account entirely.

Many questioned why the couple couldn’t have used real petals, which are biodegradable, instead of plastic petals that can potentially take hundreds of years to decompose. Fake petals should only really be used indoors.

Not everyone agreed with Faith publicly shaming the couple; however, experts say that outdoor shows of emotion involving props can be harmful to the environment. A similar issue is balloon releases, often done to mark the death of a loved one.

Louisiana has just passed a bill that bans most outdoor balloon releases to prevent harm to wildlife and the environment. The law will come into effect on August 1.

“Every year in Louisiana, balloon releases intended to honor loved ones or mark special occasions come down in our marshes, waterways, forests and communities,” says Rebecca Triche, executive director of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, per ABC St Louis.

More of Faith’s photography can be found on her Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Image credits: Part of header photo licensed via Depositphotos.