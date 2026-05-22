The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals for Photographers

Spring sales have already been aggressive this year, but Memorial Day camera deals take things even further. Across cameras, lenses, memory cards, bags, and tripods, we’re seeing discounts that range from useful everyday savings to genuinely massive price drops on premium gear and pro-level kits.

This week’s Memorial Day roundup covers a broad mix of photography gear, from mirrorless camera bundles and fast primes to travel bags, CFexpress cards, and carbon fiber tripods. Several of the largest discounts are landing on high-end gear that rarely sees meaningful price cuts, making this one of the strongest holiday sales events we’ve seen so far this year.

Cameras Kits

Panasonic Lumix S9 Mirrorless Camera with 18-40mm Lens

Panasonic’s compact full-frame Lumix S9 is aimed at creators who want a lightweight hybrid camera without sacrificing image quality. Paired with the compact 18-40mm lens, the kit keeps travel and everyday shooting manageable while still supporting modern video-focused workflows. The white and silver finish also gives it a more lifestyle-oriented design compared to traditional black camera bodies. Now priced at $1,398, it drops from $1,798.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX Mirrorless Camera with 24-60mm f/2.8 Lens

The Lumix S5 IIX remains one of Panasonic’s strongest hybrid cameras, balancing still photography performance with advanced video features and internal recording options. Bundled with the fast 24-60mm f/2.8 lens, this kit covers a highly practical focal range for both photo and video creators. It is particularly appealing for filmmakers who want professional features in a smaller full-frame system. Currently available for $2,548, down from $2,998.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm f/4 Lens and Basic Bundle

Sony’s a7 IV remains one of the most versatile full-frame mirrorless cameras available, offering strong autofocus, solid video tools, and dependable image quality. The included 24-105mm lens adds a highly flexible zoom range suitable for travel, portraits, and general shooting. This bundle also includes additional accessories, increasing the overall value. Now priced at $2,996 with a $900 discount.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with 24-105mm f/4 Lens and Essentials+ Kit

This expanded a7 IV package builds on the standard kit by adding additional accessories aimed at new camera buyers or photographers upgrading systems. The versatile zoom lens makes it suitable for a wide range of shooting styles, while Sony’s autofocus system remains one of the strongest in the mirrorless market. At $3,256, it reflects a substantial Memorial Day price reduction.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera with 24-120mm f/4 Lens

The Nikon Z8 brings much of the flagship Z9 experience into a smaller body, combining high-end still photography capabilities with strong video features. Paired with Nikon’s versatile 24-120mm f/4 lens, this kit becomes an all-purpose setup for travel, events, and commercial work. The current $900 discount makes the bundle considerably more appealing than usual. It is now priced at $4,297.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera with 28-400mm f/4-8 Lens

This Z6 III bundle focuses heavily on versatility, pairing Nikon’s latest hybrid-oriented mirrorless body with a superzoom lens that covers everything from wide-angle to long telephoto shooting. It is particularly well-suited for travel and outdoor photography, where carrying multiple lenses is less practical. At $2,997, it receives one of the largest discounts in this roundup with a full $1,000 off.

Fujifilm GFX100 II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

Lenses

Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM Lens

Sony’s 35mm f/1.4 GM has become a favorite among wedding, documentary, and street photographers thanks to its balance of sharpness, low-light performance, and compact size. The fast aperture makes it highly versatile across both photo and video work. At $1,398, it receives a modest but welcome discount.

Sigma 28mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens (Sony E)

Sigma’s 28mm Art lens delivers a wider perspective while maintaining the bright f/1.4 aperture that many photographers look for in low-light and environmental shooting. The Art series is known for strong optical performance and robust construction. Currently priced at $599, it drops significantly from $879.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R Lens

Olympus designed this compact zoom as a lightweight everyday lens for Micro Four Thirds users. It covers a practical focal range for travel and casual photography while remaining extremely portable. The current discount brings the price down to $150.

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 45-150mm f/4-5.6 ASPH Mega O.I.S. Lens

This compact telephoto zoom extends reach for portrait, wildlife, and outdoor photography while remaining relatively lightweight. Panasonic’s optical stabilization also helps when shooting handheld at longer focal lengths. Now priced at $148, it sees a substantial reduction from $348.

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 100-300mm f/4-5.6 II POWER O.I.S. Lens

For Micro Four Thirds shooters seeking additional reach, the 100-300mm offers serious telephoto performance in a relatively compact design. It is especially appealing for wildlife and sports photography thanks to its equivalent focal range. The current Memorial Day price drops it to $548.

Sigma 24-105mm f/4 DG OS HSM Art Lens (Nikon F)

Sigma’s 24-105mm Art lens remains a strong all-purpose zoom for Nikon DSLR users who want broad focal coverage in a single lens. Its constant f/4 aperture and stabilization make it practical for travel, portraiture, and general photography. At $628, it sees a sizable discount from its original pricing.

Sigma 8mm f/3.5 EX DG Circular Fisheye Lens for Nikon F

This specialty fisheye lens delivers a full circular image effect designed for highly stylized photography and creative perspectives. It remains a niche but distinctive tool for photographers experimenting with extreme wide-angle imagery. The lens is now heavily discounted to $429.

Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports Lens (Sony E)

Sigma’s 300-600mm f/4 Sports lens targets professional wildlife and sports photographers who need exceptional reach and consistent brightness throughout the zoom range. It sits firmly in the super-telephoto category and is built for demanding outdoor work. The Memorial Day sale lowers the price to $6,099.

Memory Cards

Lexar 512GB Professional Gold CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

High-speed CFexpress cards continue to command premium pricing, making this discount particularly notable. Lexar’s Gold series is designed for demanding workflows involving RAW burst shooting and high-resolution video recording. At $400, the card receives a massive $450 discount.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro UHS-I SDXC Memory Card

SanDisk’s Extreme Pro line remains one of the most recognizable SD card series for photographers and hybrid shooters. The 512GB capacity provides extensive storage for longer shoots while maintaining broad camera compatibility. It is currently discounted to $150.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter

This 1TB microSD card offers massive storage capacity for drones, action cameras, handheld devices, and compact hybrid workflows. The included SD adapter also improves compatibility across devices. Now priced at $200, it reflects substantial Memorial Day savings.

Bags & Tripods

Brevite The Runner Camera Backpack

Brevite’s Runner backpack focuses on lightweight everyday carry while maintaining dedicated camera storage and a casual appearance. Its streamlined design makes it popular among travel and lifestyle photographers. The current sale price lowers it to $70.

Lowepro PhotoSport BP 15L AW III Photo Backpack

This compact outdoor-oriented backpack blends hiking functionality with camera storage, making it well-suited for photographers who spend long days outdoors. The lightweight design and weather protection increase its versatility. It is now available for $100.

Lowepro Photosport Pro III 55L Backpack

Lowepro’s larger 55L backpack is built for extended outdoor trips and travel-heavy photography workflows. It combines camera organization with room for hiking and camping essentials. The current sale price of $182 marks one of the largest percentage discounts in the roundup.

Pelican Aegis 22″ Carry-On Rolling Hybrid Duffel

Pelican’s Aegis rolling duffel combines soft-sided flexibility with reinforced protection, creating a travel-friendly option for photographers transporting sensitive gear. The carry-on size makes it practical for flights and location work. Both the charcoal and sand color options are discounted to $150.

Fotopro TL-84C Global Elite Carbon Fiber Tripod

Fotopro’s TL-84C targets photographers seeking a premium carbon-fiber tripod that strikes a strong balance between portability and stability. The included ball head increases overall versatility for both photo and video work. Currently priced at $699, it reflects a sizable $460 discount.

Gitzo Legende Series 1 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod Kit

Gitzo’s Legende travel tripod blends premium carbon fiber construction with a more refined aesthetic, including a leather strap and compact travel-oriented design. It is aimed at photographers who want a lightweight but high-end support system. The current Memorial Day sale lowers it to $500.

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod with Fluid Head

This special 50th anniversary Gitzo kit combines the company’s Mountaineer carbon fiber tripod with both a center ball head and a fluid head, creating a versatile support system for hybrid creators. The premium build quality and bundled accessories push it into the professional category. At $1,000 off, it becomes one of the largest tripod discounts in this Memorial Day roundup.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Panasonic, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sigma, Olympus, SanDisk, Lexar, Lowepro, Brevite, Pelican, Gitzo, Fotopro, and others.