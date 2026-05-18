Asus’ New ProArt 4K Displays Promise Pro Performance for Photo and Video

Jeremy Gray

Two computer monitors display colorful graphics and editing software. Both screens are mounted on stands above an advanced video editing control panel with multiple buttons and dials.

Asus’ latest 4K displays look like a very compelling option for photographers, hybrid creators, and video editors. The Asus ProArt PA27USD and PA32USD are high-res monitors with a fast refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness for proper HDR video editing, and high-end color accuracy.

The Asus PA27USD is a 26.5-inch 4K HDR monitor, while its larger sibling, the PA32USD, ups the screen size to 31.5 inches. They both promise 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, true 10-bit color depth, Delta E<1 color accuracy, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness in a 3% screen area. both monitors support dolby vision, hdr10, hybrid log-gamma. they have 240hz refresh rates, though that isn't necessarily relevant to most video editing doesn't matter photographers. A

These are serious, flagship displays built for advanced and professional creators. To that end, both the PA27USD and PA32USD feature a clever, built-in motorized colorimeter for automatic self-calibration, ensuring consistently accurate, professional-grade color.

Beyond the impressive 99% DCI-P3 coverage, the displays also support 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color gamut support. It is important to note that the 1,000 nits of peak brightness apply only to a small portion of the screen when HDR mode is enabled. Both displays have 250 nits of sustained brightness, which remains sufficient for SDR video editing and all photo editing applications. The monitors also include ProArt preset modes for different color spaces, including Adobe RGB, a popular color space among photographers.

Infographic highlighting features of a monitor: 4K HDR, QD-OLED, 240 Hz, 1000 nits, wide color range, self/auto calibration, Thunderbolt 4, multiple HDR formats, monitor hood, metal handle, and two-way stands.
Asus ProArt PA32USD features. The PA27USD has nearly identical features, save for its single 12G-SDI port.

Each display promises a diverse array of ports and connectivity options. Both of Asus’ new ProArt panels include 12GB SDI, although the PA32USD has two of them, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB upstream ports, and a USB hub.

Buy the Asus ProArt PA27USD new on B&HBuy the Asus ProArt PA27USD used on KEH.com

The Asus PA27USD 4K OLED HDR monitor is available to preorder now for $2,199, and B&H says it will begin shipping “soon.” Asus says the monitor will be available this month.

The PA27USD also comes in a special Panaro MAX Rugged Case Edition. This special kit, “proudly made in Italy,” includes the monitor and a protective, rugged hard case to support creators on the move. The Panaro MAX Rugged Case Edition costs $2,599, a $400 premium over the standalone monitor.

Buy the Asus ProArt PA32USD new on B&HBuy the Asus ProArt PA32USD used on KEH.com

The larger PA32USD 4K OLED HDR monitor is not yet available to order, although B&H says it will arrive by the end of June. It will cost $2,699.

Image credits: Asus

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A computer monitor displaying a vibrant, abstract infinity symbol stands on a modern circular platform, with a curved concrete staircase and walls in the background. Asus’ New 4K HDR Monitors Make Pro Photo and Video Performance More Accessible
A sleek ASUS monitor displays vibrant abstract digital art, with a round webcam mounted at the center top. The monitor stands on a modern silver base against a dark, colorful, gradient background. Asus’ New ProArt Color Calibration Ecosystem Helps You Achieve Accurate Colors
A sleek ASUS computer monitor sits on a modern stand, displaying a colorful abstract swirl on its screen against a dark, softly glowing background. Asus Takes Aim at Apple With Color-Accurate 32-Inch ProArt 6K Display
A sleek black laptop with a colorful abstract swirl on the screen and the word "ProArt" displayed on the right side. The device is open and viewed from the front against a plain white background. Asus ProArt P16 Laptop Has High-End PC Power and MacBook Style
Discussion