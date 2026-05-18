Asus’ New ProArt 4K Displays Promise Pro Performance for Photo and Video

Asus’ latest 4K displays look like a very compelling option for photographers, hybrid creators, and video editors. The Asus ProArt PA27USD and PA32USD are high-res monitors with a fast refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness for proper HDR video editing, and high-end color accuracy.

The Asus PA27USD is a 26.5-inch 4K HDR monitor, while its larger sibling, the PA32USD, ups the screen size to 31.5 inches. They both promise 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, true 10-bit color depth, Delta E<1 color accuracy, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness in a 3% screen area. both monitors support dolby vision, hdr10, hybrid log-gamma. they have 240hz refresh rates, though that isn't necessarily relevant to most video editing doesn't matter photographers.

These are serious, flagship displays built for advanced and professional creators. To that end, both the PA27USD and PA32USD feature a clever, built-in motorized colorimeter for automatic self-calibration, ensuring consistently accurate, professional-grade color.

Beyond the impressive 99% DCI-P3 coverage, the displays also support 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 color gamut support. It is important to note that the 1,000 nits of peak brightness apply only to a small portion of the screen when HDR mode is enabled. Both displays have 250 nits of sustained brightness, which remains sufficient for SDR video editing and all photo editing applications. The monitors also include ProArt preset modes for different color spaces, including Adobe RGB, a popular color space among photographers.

Each display promises a diverse array of ports and connectivity options. Both of Asus’ new ProArt panels include 12GB SDI, although the PA32USD has two of them, as well as HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB upstream ports, and a USB hub.

The Asus PA27USD 4K OLED HDR monitor is available to preorder now for $2,199, and B&H says it will begin shipping “soon.” Asus says the monitor will be available this month.

The PA27USD also comes in a special Panaro MAX Rugged Case Edition. This special kit, “proudly made in Italy,” includes the monitor and a protective, rugged hard case to support creators on the move. The Panaro MAX Rugged Case Edition costs $2,599, a $400 premium over the standalone monitor.

The larger PA32USD 4K OLED HDR monitor is not yet available to order, although B&H says it will arrive by the end of June. It will cost $2,699.

Image credits: Asus