Asus ProArt P16 Laptop Has High-End PC Power and MacBook Style

The new Asus ProArt P16 notebook aims at the Apple MacBook Pro, promising to deliver the powerful performance high-end PC notebooks are known for while maintaining a sleek style that is much rarer in the PC space. Powerful PC notebooks aren’t just for gamers, after all.

The ProArt P16 is a thin, lightweight creator-focused laptop with some serious power under the hood. The P16 features up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. It can also support up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of internal storage (PCIe Gen 4).

While these are notable upgrades compared to the prior generation and promise serious power for photo editing, video editing, and gaming, the most significant change to the P16 series is the new display. The top-end variant ships with a 16-inch 16:10 4K 120Hz Tandem OLED touchscreen that displays 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and maxes out at 1,600 nits of brightness, plenty for HDR video editing. The display also boasts Pantone Validated color accuracy, DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, and Dolby Vision support. Asus promises Delta E < 1 color accuracy on the new display.

The touchscreen works alongside a stylus, which has up to 4,096 pressure levels. This is a significant differentiator between the Asus ProArt P16 and something like a MacBook Pro. Apple, despite some pressure from consumers, has kept touch exclusive to its iPad tablet line.

Audio matters, too, and the P16 has a three-mic array and six speakers. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos audio, too.

Windows users who want significant power for photo and video editing workflows are often faced with a gamer-centric lineup of options. There are no RGB lights or massive cases here in the Asus ProArt P16 lineup. The laptop has a sleek nano-black case that is just under 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) thick, and the notebook weighs just under two kilograms (4.3 pounds), making it a bit thinner and lighter than the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Asus promises that its new laptop is also ruggedly built despite its thin form factor and tough enough to handle daily wear and tear.

As for I/O, the ProArt P16 has an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 4 Type-C port, an audio combo jack, a DC-in port, and an HDMI 2.1 port for external displays. The machine can output 8K video signals.

Given the amount of power under the hood, cooling is a significant area of focus. The machine promises to stay cool and quiet thanks to ambient cooling technology and a large vapor chamber. Thermal Grizzly’s liquid metal is deployed throughout the machine, keeping CPU temperatures low during demanding use.

Overall, the new top-end Asus ProArt P16 looks like a direct Windows-powered answer to the popular MacBook Pro lineup. Asus believes its ProArt P16 notebook offers creators a powerful machine that doesn’t compromise on usability or design.

Pricing and Availability

The 2025 Asus ProArt P16 laptop comes in three variants, starting at $2,500 and ranging up to $4,000. The base model has an RTX 5070, 32GB of memory, and the older OLED touchscreen design. The mid-range model ups the memory to 64GB and maintains the same RTX 5070 GPU and display. Both have 2TB of internal storage.

The top-end $4,000 Asus ProArt P16 features the brand-new Tandem OLED panel, an RTX 5090 GPU, 64GB of memory, and 4TB of storage. The top-of-the-line ProArt P16 ships next month.

All three models ship with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HZ 370 processor and Windows 11 (Home for the base model, Pro for the two higher-tier ones).

Asus is also keeping its 2024 P16 around, which has RTX 40-series GPUs. This starts at $2,000.

Image credits: Asus